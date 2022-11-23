British optometrist wins the Heidelberg Prize for Engineering





Optometrist Josie Evans is accepting the award. Credit: Heidelberg Engineering

A British optometrist has won an award from Heidelberg Engineering for a study exploring the relationship between form and function.

Josie Evans, AOP member of staff at Moorfields Eye Hospital and professional optometrist, received the IPS Heidelberg Young Researchers Award at the 24th International Imaging and Perimetry Symposium in California in August.

This award supports young scientists in innovative research on the interrelationships of structure and function in glaucoma.

Evans’ research project, Integrating Structural Data into Peripheral Examination, involved developing a user interface for importing Spectralis optical coherence tomography scans of the macula and optic disc.

These scans were used to inform visual field testing for fundus tracking perimetry using the open perimetry interface.

Evan’s research was completed as part of The Crabb Lab in City, University of London, which focuses on improving measurement technology for eye diseases.

This study could provide valuable insights in conditions such as glaucoma where an understanding of the structure/function relationship is needed to diagnose and grade disease severity.

“The next step is to further validate the model on a large sample size and glaucoma patients,” said Evans.

