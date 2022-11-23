America’s largest railroad union interested in paid sick leave, threatens strike





WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Workers at the largest U.S. railroad union have voted against a tentative agreement reached in September, citing the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the US economy and block vital shipments. of food and fuel.

Train and engine department members of the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) narrowly voted to reject the deal. This unit, which includes drivers, brakemen and other workers, joins three other unions in rejecting a deal brokered through a council appointed by US President Joe Biden.

“There’s a lot of anger over paid sick leave among members” that kept the goods flowing during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Seth Harris, a professor at Northeastern University.

Unions have criticized the railroad’s sick leave and attendance policies and the lack of paid sick days for short-term illnesses. There is no paid sick leave under the tentative agreement. The unions demanded 15 paid sick days and the railways settled for one personal day.

The railroads have cut labor and other costs to boost profits and are adamantly opposed to adding paid sick leave that would force them to hire more staff. These operators, which include Union Pacific (UNP.N), Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s BNSF (BRKa.N) and CSX (CSX.O), say the contractual agreement offers the most generous salary package in nearly 50 years of national rail negotiations.

“The union needs to get this done before the next Congress,” said Joe Brock, director of Reliant Labor Consultants, a former local Teamsters president.

Republicans, who historically favor business over unions, took control of the US House in early January.

“I see minimal improvement in sick pay and tremendous pressure from the (Biden) administration to accept a deal,” Brock said.

But the railways are also under pressure to conclude the talks. Major US industry groups complain that rail industry cost cuts have hurt service. On Monday, several renewed calls for Biden and Congress to act quickly to prevent an employer strike or lockout ahead of the holiday season.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said a shutdown would hurt American families, farms and businesses. She said Biden was briefed on the issue and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was “very engaged.”

“We continue to urge both parties to complete their work in good faith and avoid even the threat of a shutdown,” she told reporters. “But as we do for all issues, our team is preparing and planning for all possible outcomes.”

An aerial view of gantry cranes, shipping containers and freight trains ahead of a possible strike if there is no agreement with the railway unions, at the intermodal facility marshalling yard in the Union Pacific Los Angeles (UPLA) in Commerce, California, U.S., September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan//File Photo CAN BE SET ‘WITHOUT STRIKE’

A halt in rail traffic could freeze nearly 30% of US freight shipments by weight, fuel inflation and cost the US economy up to $2 billion a day by triggering a cascade of transportation problems affecting sectors Americans in energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and retail.

Last week, the US Chamber of Commerce said Congress would have to step in to prevent any disruption, warning it would be catastrophic for the economy. Automaker General Motors (GM.N) said a shutdown would force it to halt production of some trucks within about a day.

“All of this can be settled through negotiations and without a strike,” SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said in a statement.

The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents the nation’s freight railways in the talks, said the “continuing and short-term threat” of a strike “will require freight railways and passenger carriers are soon beginning to take responsible action to safely secure the network ahead of any deadline.”

The railroads showed no sign of willingness to reopen talks and said, “Congress may need to step in, as it has done in the past, to prevent disruption of the national rail system.”

The clash between US railroad operators and their union workers in September disrupted the flow of hazardous materials such as chemicals used in fertilizers and disrupted US railroad service Amtrak as railroads were preparing for a possible work stoppage.

Unions, including a separately contracted unit covering more than 1,000 SMART-TD yardmasters, have ratified nine of 13 agreements covering about half of the 115,000 workers affected by the talks.

The deal includes a compound salary increase of 24% over a five-year period from 2020 to 2024 and five annual lump sum payments of $1,000.

Beginning Dec. 9, SMART-TD would be allowed to strike or rail carriers would be allowed to lock out workers, unless Congress intervenes. Three other unions that rejected the deal have already agreed to extend the strike deadline until early December.

If there is a strike by any of the unions that voted against the agreement, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and other railway unions that have ratified the agreements have pledged to abide by the lines of picketing.

The Biden administration helped avoid a service cut by arranging last-minute contract talks in September that led to a tentative contract agreement.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Mark Potter and Bill Berkrot

