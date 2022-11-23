



The UK has allocated nearly £500m to “target” research investments after the EU “refused to finalize UK access to EU programmes: Horizon Europe, Euratom and Fusion for Energy”.

The $484 million ($496 million) is intended to provide “targeted support for staff retention and local talent strategies for eligible universities and research institutions” and to ensure UK laboratories remain world-class and at the cutting edge of R&D no see. British business secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

A press release from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) described this as addressing “EU shortfalls” but did not clarify whether this was actually a “Plan B” (a dubious strategy for funding post-Brexit science). Originally developed in 2019 or part of Plan B. I have requested further clarification from the department.

A close of £500m is being set aside for “immediate needs” as countries await joining Horizon Europe to put new money into context. However, we understand that the funds themselves are being drawn from funds set aside for UK associations with Horizon Europe, Euratom and Copernicus.

Between 2014 and 2020, the UK received $7 billion ($7.2 billion) in research funding that was part of the Horizon 2020 program, predecessor of Horizon Europe, by UK-based scientists. At the time, it received the second largest amount of funding after Germany.

The EU’s flagship research program, Horizon Europe, is the world’s largest initiative and will provide nearly $100 billion ($101 billion) in research funding over the next seven years.

That’s not counting the quotas that would have been spent as part of Fusion for Energy and Euratom, the EU’s domestic agency that controls access to ITER, an international fusion engineering megaproject that seeks to address the enormous challenges of fusion energy. The experiment hopes to generate sustained fusion reactions by replicating the processes taking place in the sun. The idea is that very energetic hydrogen nuclei collide and fuse into heavier helium atoms, then release the remaining mass as energy et voila. It is infinite clean energy.

ITER Tokamak is under construction in the south of France and is scheduled to produce its first plasma in December 2025. It’s sad that British scientists are getting too involved with their predecessor, the Joint European Torus (JET). Britain’s former science secretary, George Freeman, has previously said he thought it was “impossible” for the UK to recreate Euratom under “Plan B”.

The department said that of the $484 million in funding announced yesterday, $42.1 million ($49 million) would be used to fund the convergence industry program and $84 million ($99 million) would be used to finance JET.

Meanwhile, universities have complained about losing talented doctoral candidates along with funding as it became clear the EU would not move on the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the trade deal negotiated when the UK decided to leave the EU.

The protocol is part of the Brexit deal signed by Britain, and the EU has condemned Britain’s attempts to reverse the deal as “illegal and unrealistic”.

“Does not have it [Horizon funding] Because Britain is a big hit,” a European scientist told us earlier.

In a statement yesterday, Shapps said: “The government is disappointed that the EU still ties the UK coalition to wider issues and while the UK is open to coalition, it cannot wait indefinitely.”

