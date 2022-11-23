Republican who voted to impeach Trump re-elected to US House | 2022 US Midterm Elections





A Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump in the House of Representatives has won re-election in California, making him the second of 10 to still do so in Congress.

David Valadao was called the winner of his competitive run with Democrat Rudy Salas on Monday night, nearly two weeks after Election Day.

His party having already won control of the House, albeit narrowly, his result was only significant for the survival of his political career after turning against the former president.

Other than Dan Newhouse, who won his run in Washington state, none of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year will serve another term.

Most prominent are the two Republican members of the January 6 committee investigating Trump’s failed efforts to stay in power after his 2020 loss to Joe Biden: Liz Cheney, who was ousted in a primary battle for her seat in Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, who chose not to seek re-election in Illinois.

Among the others, Jaime Herrera Beutler (Washington), Peter Meijer (Michigan) and Tom Rice (South Carolina) were defeated in the primaries earlier this year, and Fred Upton (Michigan), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio) and John Katko (New York) opted to retire.

Valadao released a statement late Monday thanking his campaign team and acknowledging his opponent, but without mentioning Trump or his vote to impeach him.

I am once again touched by the Central Valleys’ support and confidence in me, the statement read.

I commend Rudy Salas for campaigning vigorously and serving our community in the State Assembly.

Valadaos’ margin of victory in California’s District 22, where he campaigned on issues including crime, inflation and health care, was more than 3%, according to The New York Times.

His seat, to which he was first elected in 2012, and regained in 2020 after his defeat two years earlier, had been a midterm goal for Democrats.

The Times said Republican political action committees, including the Congressional Leadership Fund aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, spent more than $11 million advertising Valadao.

Trump never made a significant commitment to the race, the Associated Press reported, and Valadao, a dairy farmer and son of Portuguese immigrants, had the state party’s endorsement as well as McCarthy’s backing. who is seeking to become president.

Valadao criticized Trump while in office for separating migrant families at the US border, and said the former president was a driving force in the January 6, 2021 violence at the US Capitol.

Trump’s incitement rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent and absolutely an impenetrable offense, Valadao said.

His re-election gives Republicans 219 House seats, one more than needed for control, with Democrats on 212 and only a handful of races left to call.

