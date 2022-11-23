US creates special representative post dedicated solely to Palestinian affairs





Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (right) meets with Hady Amr (left) in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on May 17, 2021. Photo: Handout/Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Biden administration informed Congress on Tuesday that it had named Hady Amr as its new special representative for Palestinian affairs, a senior State Department official said.

Why it matters: This decision is an improvement in US-Palestinian relations. It is the first time that the United States has created a Washington-based position in the State Department that is solely responsible for Palestinian affairs.

It’s also a promotion for Amr, who served for the past two years as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

Driving the news: The senior State Department official said Amr will report to the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

US diplomats from the Jerusalem-based Bureau of Palestinian Affairs will work closely with the special representative. The Washington-based Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs will engage closely with the Palestinians and their leaders and, with Ambassador [Thomas] Nides and his team continue to engage with Israel on issues related to Palestine,” the State Department official said.

Behind the Scenes: Two US and Palestinian officials said the move had been in the works for several months.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas initially had reservations about the move, but in recent weeks has made it clear that the Palestinian Authority agrees with the decision and will work with Amr, according to the Palestinian source. The State Department notified the outgoing Israeli government of the decision and also briefed new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers in advance, the US official said.

Between the lines: The creation of the new position is also aimed at improving US-Palestinian relations and diplomatic representation as much as possible given that the US consulate in Jerusalem, which served as the US diplomatic mission to the Palestinians, has not yet reopened , according to a US official.

As the President reiterated in Israel and the West Bank, we remain committed to reopening our Consulate General in Jerusalem and to the vision of a two-state solution,” the State Department official said. Former US special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian peace Martin Indyk told Axios that the move sends a signal to Palestinians of their importance at a time when the consulate in Jerusalem remains closed and there is no office of the Palestinian Authority. Palestine Liberation Office in Washington.The Trump administration closed the PLO office in Washington in 2018. In whom the Secretary of State and other senior officials trust him, he will have access and influence to the most high level,” Indyk said.

The bigger picture: Indyk stressed that this decision is an upgrade at a time of serious deterioration in the situation in the West Bank.

He added that Amr’s challenge will be to strengthen the Palestinian Authority and encourage it to undertake serious reforms without which the West Bank will become increasingly unmanageable. »

