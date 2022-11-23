Former Tories slammed by European Court of Human Rights, Britain…





A former Conservative MP who has repeatedly criticized the European Court of Human Rights in London is taking the UK government to the European Court of Human Rights.

Owen Paterson stepped down from the UK parliament last year after a House of Commons inquiry found he had broken rules on pay lobbying. He filed a complaint with the ECHR, alleging that the investigation violated his right to privacy under Article 8 of the Convention.

Last year, Britain’s parliamentary watchdog recommended that Patterson face a 30-day ban from the House of Commons after it came to light that he had repeatedly used his position as an MP to promote the company he was paid for.

At the time, Patterson strongly protested the findings of the Watch Dogs investigation, claiming that the methods used in the investigation “do not produce a fair and impartial outcome.”

Patterson eventually resigned from Parliament after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s failed attempt to rally around the cornered MPs.

In her application to the ECHR, which the court has outlined, Patterson said the UK monitors’ findings had damaged her good reputation.

Patterson has previously targeted the ECHR and the European Convention on Human Rights that underpin it, both frequent bugbears from European skeptics in the ruling Conservative Party.

Speaking to the campaign group Business for Britain in 2014, Patterson said it would be easier to prevent EU migrants from coming to the UK if the UK pulled out of the ECHR.

“Most of the troubled immigration into this country comes from the European Court of Human Rights as well as the EU,” he said at the time. “This has been exacerbated by the Strasbourg Court’s judge’s ruling and our English courts, which enforce human rights law.” He also argued that the UK should adopt its own bill of rights to establish a country “free from the ECHR”.

Paterson’s complaint is in a stage known as the “communication phase.” That said, the ECHR has officially asked UK authorities for a reply and may request more information. A court may also dismiss a complaint if it is deemed unacceptable.

Paterson has been approached for comment but has not yet responded at the time of publication.

