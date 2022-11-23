US progressives reject Republican push against Ilhan Omar | Political news





Washington, DC When Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy mentioned the name of Muslim US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at a Republican Jewish Coalition conference this weekend, boos erupted from the crowd.

It’s a legitimate hoot, the congressman replied, before promising to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee because of his criticism of Israel.

The pledge by leading Republicans has sparked an outcry from progressive and Muslim American advocates who say the attack on Omar was unwarranted. the congressional chamber in January.

Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress should unite in rejecting this cynical political attack on Rep. Omar, Robert McCaw, director of government affairs at the Council for Islamic Relations in America (CAIR), said in a statement.

Members of Congress should not be silenced for daring to consistently speak out against human rights abuses, whether committed by our domestic adversaries, our allies or even our own government, McCaw said Monday.

After Republicans won a slim majority in the House in this month’s midterm elections, McCarthy will likely become Speaker of the House in the new Congress, which convenes Jan. 3, 2023.

But even before entering the majority, leading House Republicans have said they will investigate the business dealings of President Joe Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden, a matter that Democrats say is unfounded.

McCarthy also told Fox News on Sunday that he would block Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from joining the intelligence committee.

Hypocritical

But McCarthy’s attack on Omar, which follows years of relentless Republican criticism of the congresswoman, has been particularly pronounced.

Last year, I promised that when I became president, I would remove Representative Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee because of her repeated anti-Semitic and anti-American remarks, he wrote on Twitter Saturday. I keep that promise.

McCaw at CAIR described McCarthy’s commitment as beyond hypocrisy, noting that he said he would reinstate Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s committee assignments. Greene was expelled from congressional panels last year for anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments.

In a searing statement Monday, Omar berated McCarthy and accused Republicans of using fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target her since her election in 2018.

McCarthy’s efforts to repeatedly accuse me of contempt and hatred, including threatening to remove me from my committee, do nothing to address the issues facing our constituents. It does nothing to fight inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis, she said.

Omar is one of three Muslims in Congress and one of the few ardent supporters of Palestinian rights on Capitol Hill.

As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which helps advance legislation and provides oversight of members of the U.S. executive branch, she has also been a rare voice calling for diplomacy and against hawkish policies.

Omar has previously been accused of using anti-Semitic tropes after she suggested that political donations from pro-Israel lobby groups, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), boosted support for Israel in Washington.

She later apologized for the comment, but Palestinian rights advocates say accusations of anti-Semitism against Omar and others for their criticism of Israel are meant to stifle debate about Israeli government policies.

Progressives defend Omar

This week, several prominent progressives rushed to Omars’ defense after McCarthys’ remarks.

Congresswoman Cori Bush urged McCarthy to do better and voiced her support for Omar. Islamophobia, racism, religious discrimination and hatred have no place in the Maison du Peuple or in our society, she wrote on Twitter.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, described Omar as a dedicated lawmaker and accused Republicans of weaponizing xenophobia and racism to undermine his voice.

Many have also dismissed attempts to equate Omar with Greene or Paul Gosar, another far-right Republican who was officially reprimanded last year for sharing an animated video showing him killing the Democratic congresswoman. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

There has been such a coordinated effort to convince you that progressive black and brown women in power who serve and lead from lived experiences are the Democratic equivalent of right-wing white supremacists who persecute, marginalize and incite violence on the rest of us. Stop it, MP-elect Summer Lee wrote on Twitter on Monday.

When Representatives Gosar and Taylor Greene made/amplified threats to the lives of their colleagues, they were rightly stripped of their committee assignments. Now @Ilhan is threatened with removal from the committee despite no misconduct, just because Mr. McCarthy says so? This targeting is unacceptable. https://t.co/Mcl8BEqwVO

Representative Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) November 22, 2022

McCarthy, who as Minority Leader rejected the Democratic push against Greene and Gosar, vowed revenge last year if Republicans regain control of the House.

You will regret it. And you might regret it much sooner than you think, he said after Democrats removed Greene from committee assignments.

Beyond Omar’s question, many critics have criticized Republicans’ stated priorities for the next Congress, including investigating the Biden administration.

But Republicans say they will fulfill one of Congress’s duties by providing oversight of the government.

Republicans also say their Democratic rivals launched various investigations into former President Donald Trump when he was in office, including reports of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, which they dismiss as a hoax.

McCarthy said Sunday he would push to remove Schiff from the Intelligence Committee, which the Democrat currently chairs, for lying to the American public, without providing details.

Schiff fired back, calling McCarthy a very weak leader responding to the lowest common denominator in his caucus. I suspect he’ll do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do, Schiff told ABC News.

