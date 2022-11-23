



London Six and a half years after the vote to leave the European Union, three years after officially leaving the EU, two years after signing a post-Brexit trade agreement with Brussels, and one month after taking office as a fourth Prime Minister after the 2016 referendum, the UK has been arrested what else? Another debate over Brexit.

Brexit may be written down in the history books, but the namesake Bregret has reappeared in a British newspaper.

The cause of remorse is obvious. It’s the UK’s most severe economic crisis in a generation, and worse than any of its European neighbors. Not all or even most of the problems are due to Brexit, but the UK’s trade relations with the rest of Europe certainly do. It makes a ripe target for an uneasy public casting of something to blame.

The latest eruption in this never-ending drama began last week with polls showing support for Brexit dropping to an all-time low. In a survey conducted by YouGov, only 32% thought leaving the European Union was a good idea. 56% said it was a mistake.

Second speculation about Brexit intensified this week after The Sunday Times of London published a report that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was considering pursuing a closer deal with the European Union modeled after Switzerland. Switzerland gets access to a single market and fewer border checkpoints in exchange for paying the block’s coffers and accepting some rules.

Mr. Sunak was quick to shoot down reports attributed to senior government sources.

Under my leadership, Mr Sunak told business executives on Monday that Britain would not pursue a relationship with Europe that relied on alignment with EU law.

I voted for Brexit and I believe in Brexit, Mr Sunak added. I know that Brexit can and does provide enormous benefits and opportunities for the country.

But the prime minister’s wife will do no more than the promise of one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, to get Brexit done, or the insistence of another former prime minister, Theresa May, that Brexit means Brexit. No chance. These two leaders spent a lot of time in 10 Downing Street battles involving splits with the block. Mrs. May lost her job because of it.

No one predicts Britain will rejoin the European Union, but political analysts say the Sunday Times report, coupled with bleak economic data and growing public sentiment about Brexit, will open a new chapter in Britain’s search for new relations. the rest of Europe. Where that might lead, they warned, they couldn’t predict.

Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm, said the genie came out of the bottle. The beginning is a much more fundamental argument. What is the long run equilibrium between the two sides? Are you swiss? is it norway? He added, pointing to a country with closer ties to the European Union than Switzerland.

Rahman said the UK cannot truly solve its economic problems without addressing and improving its trade relationship with the EU. Otherwise you’re just fiddling with the edges.

But given all the other headwinds hitting the UK, it’s tricky to calculate how much to blame Brexit for Britain’s misfortunes. Economists point out that the UK has been cursed with stagnant growth since the 2009 financial crisis due to insufficient investment and sluggish productivity.

In forecasts released last week alongside Mr Sunak’s new budget, fiscal watchdog group Office for Budget Responsibility said Brexit had a significant negative impact on UK trade.

It has also exacerbated labor shortages in businesses as diverse as restaurants and trucking companies in London. Some of that is due to Brits who quit their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have not yet rejoined the workforce, but some sort of economy long-term Covid employers are also struggling to replace European workers who have gone home post-Brexit and have not returned.

Since then, the UK has been caught up in double-digit inflation, rising interest rates and a recession that the Bank of England warned could last for the next two years. Among the G7 developed countries, the UK is the only country with a smaller economy now than before the pandemic began. India has recently overtaken itself as the world’s 5th largest economy.

You can argue to what extent Brexit is to blame for Britain’s economic problems, said John Curtis, a professor of political science at Strathclyde University in Scotland and an expert on British opinion polls. But convincing people that a phenomenal economic nirvana is coming because of Brexit is very difficult.

Mr. Sunak has other problems. There is no indication that the European Union will go after a Swiss-style agreement with the UK, even if he does pursue it. Britain has refused to honor an agreement with Brussels on a hybrid trade status in Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK but shares a border with the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union.

Mr Sunak has tried to keep the temperature down during talks with Brussels on the deal, but shows no signs of an imminent breakthrough. Resolving ongoing tensions in Northern Ireland is a prerequisite for a greater reset.

There is even less hope that his Conservative Party, with its strongly Eurosceptic wing, will accept Swiss-style relations. The Sunday Times report drew fierce criticism from Brexiteers such as David Frost, who negotiated a trade deal with Brussels for Mr Johnson.

There has been heated speculation as to who may have leaked it, from Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, who voted against Brexit, to Sunak himself. The prime minister’s Brexiteer credentials are often questioned by hard-line euro skeptics because of his more pragmatic style.

Any way to deal with Brexit’s economic consequences would be politically unacceptable for many in the Conservative Party, said Anand Menon, professor of European politics at Kings College London.

This gets Mr. Sunak into trouble. The most obvious solution is a politically unwelcome one. His predecessors could have promoted Brexit as a blow to British sovereignty or as a deterrent to uncontrolled immigration. Now, it is evaluated for its economic ripple effect and is judged to be very insufficient.

Professor Menon said he did not view Brexit through the lens of economics. It was seen through culture or values. Now, everything is economical, and Brexit can be sold in many ways, but selling it as a GDP stimulus is unreasonable.

