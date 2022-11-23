6 killed in US Walmart store shooting, shooter also dead





The shooter is also dead, the city’s official Twitter account said.

A gunman shot and killed 6 people at a Walmart store on Tuesday night in the US state of Virginia, police said, adding that the sniper suspect was also dead.

Chesapeake Police confirm 7 dead, including the shooter, in last night’s shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle.

The burst of gun violence in the city of Chesapeake comes just before Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and follows another mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ club on Saturday night that left five people dead.

#BREAKING: Walmart manager shot multiple employees #Chesapeake l #VA Police must respond to multiple deaths and injuries at a Walmart supermarket in Virginia with officials saying the Walmart manager began shooting multiple employees at the inside pic.twitter.com/JgnCleOvz3

“We were able to find several dead and several injured,” Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters, saying rapid response officers and tactical teams entered the store “immediately” after arriving. on site.

“We believe it was a single shooter and that single shooter died at that time,” he said, without specifying how the suspected shooter died.

Emergency calls were first made just after 10 p.m. Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday), when the store was still open.

News footage showed a large police presence at the scene, with Kosinski saying several officers and investigators were carefully sweeping the store and securing the area.

The exact number of dead remained uncertain. Kosinski told reporters that police believe no more than 10 people were killed. The City of Chesapeake then tweeted confirming 7 dead, including the shooter.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, issued a statement early Wednesday saying, “We are shocked by this tragic event.”

The company added that it was “praying for those affected, the community and our associates. We are working closely with law enforcement and focused on supporting our associates.”

“Senseless Violence”

Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the Chesapeake region located 240 kilometers southeast of the US capital Washington, said she was “absolutely heartbroken that the last American shooting took place… in my district”.

“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country that has claimed so many lives,” she said on Twitter.

The shooting took place at a major retailer less than 48 hours before Americans nationwide celebrated Thanksgiving.

“Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families gather for Thanksgiving,” tweeted US Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia.

The incident happened three nights after a gunman in Colorado, in the western Rocky Mountains of the country, opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five and injuring at least 18, in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, used a long gun at the club, where revelers were marking Transgender Remembrance Day, which honors trans people targeted in violent attacks.

Gun violence is occurring at an alarming rate in the United States, where more than 600 mass shootings have taken place so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

