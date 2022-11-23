Why UK universities are on strike





Universities in the UK will go on strike on 24, 25 and 30 November 2022, with a strike starting on 23 November. About 70,000 faculty and staff at 150 universities have gone into industrial action following a series of small strikes in recent years. The strike could be the largest ever in higher education since members of the University and College Union supported a national vote in favor of industrial action.

UCU is now the only union to have secured a national mandate for strike action in the education sector after the 2016 Union Act limited unions’ ability to call for strikes. The entire higher education sector could be suspended.

Read More: Strikes: How Does It Work?

When higher education staff went on strike in 2019, the dispute was mainly over pensions. Uncertainties in the sector over wages and working conditions are also growing. At the time, I argued that these insecurities had intensified after the tuition hike in 2010.

Since 2019, issues around pay and working conditions have now moved beyond pensions to become a major driver of strikes.

UCU’s demands include salary increases in recognition of the cost-of-living crisis after a 3% increase in 2022 and the end of precarious contracts. On pensions, UCU wants employers to reverse the cuts imposed in 2022, arguing that the average member will lose about 35% of future retirement income.

The detailed requirements for wage and working conditions disputes include action to close gender, ethnic and disability pay gaps, action against excessive workload and unpaid work, and a standard 35-hour per week full-time contract.

road to strike

Various factors within British higher education, as well as trade unions, have contributed to determining industrial action. In addition to the ongoing pension dispute, university employees are also facing the effects of increasing marketization of education, including an increase in precarious short-term work contracts.

At the same time, UCU has gained a more politicized and confrontational union leadership, as well as pushing workplace organizing coupled with a strong social media campaign and presence.

At the press conference announcing the results of the vote, UCU Secretary Jo Grady confirmed the union’s confrontational approach with three messages. The first was with employers. Now the game has changed. Now we will accept you as a group. The second was a message to politicians that the sector should not be a punching bag for cuts, right-wing attacks and political victory points. The third went to representatives and members. I am UCU and I am proud of it. I sincerely hope that you will too.

Raj Jethwa, president of the University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), said there was disappointment across the industry at the strike decision taken despite discussions pushing a 2023-24 salary deal in response to cost of living issues. said.

A successful strike depends on whether the call for collective action resonates with workers and the broader public. These arguments need to be circulated internally within trade unions and externally to society as a whole. Internally, unions must create a collective identity. Externally, you need to communicate effectively with journalists, politicians and the wider public.

Not all workers have decided to go on strike, which may be because the debate does not resonate. They may not be subject to the same wage and working conditions issues as the majority in the sector. It is also worth mentioning that workers may not participate due to employer pressure or financial reasons. Taking strike action is a last resort for most workers and this decision is not to be taken lightly.

Labor unions have been criticized for being slow to fully utilize newer technologies such as social media. The use of social media combined with relentless campaigning and local meetings has been a key mobilization tactic in the UCU conflict. This approach has the potential to revive the political clout of trade unions.

UCU has also tried to frame the needs of students, especially with the phrase that students know that our working conditions are learning conditions.

But gaining public support for a strike requires winning a moral debate, which is particularly troubling in times of economic crisis, when workers more generally suffer from low wages and poor working conditions. This is difficult in higher education. Working conditions and workloads in academia lack visibility. People wonder what academia actually does. UCU must effectively account for the pressures facing scholars, from the growing educational burden and pressure to meet student expectations to the need to secure funding and publish research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/why-uk-universities-are-going-on-strike-195073 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos