As energy aid kicks in and the economy slows, the UK borrows more | government borrowing





Government support for energy prices and the impact of a slowing economy helped Britain’s public borrowings rise last month to the fourth-highest level for October on record, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said the gap between the state’s spending and revenues widened from 4.4 billion to 13.5 billion when payments began last month under the energy assistance plan.

The Treasury’s first payment to compensate the Bank of England for losses incurred on high debt interest rates and the sale of government bonds due to rising inflation also boosted borrowing from a year ago.

The October total was well below the $21.5 billion expected by city economists, in part because the figure doesn’t include estimates of government aid given to businesses.

Analyzing the ONS figures, the Energy Rate Assistance Scheme, which provides a 400 discount off government costs in October, cost the government $1.9 billion in October, while energy price guarantees capped at the average household rate cost $1.1 billion .

Public borrowing was 84.4 billion in the first seven months of fiscal 2022-23, down 21.7 billion from the same period in 2021-22, but up 35.6 billion from the period to October 2019, just before the fiscal year was affected by the fiscal crisis. . COVID-19 infectious disease global epidemic.

British economist Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said there were growing signs that weak economic activity was taking a toll on state finances. Total tax revenue for October was 70.2 billion, down 700 million from last October’s level, she said.

“It is right that the government has increased its borrowing to support millions of businesses and families in the aftermath of the pandemic and Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.

Hunt, who used last week’s fall statement to raise taxes and cut spending, added: But getting public finances back on a more sustainable path is critical to tackling inflation and ensuring the economic stability needed for long-term growth.

There is no easy path to balancing the national ledger, but we have made the necessary decisions to reduce our debt while taking aggressive steps to protect jobs, public services and those most vulnerable.

