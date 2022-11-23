Canada and France should join AUKUS Style Tech deal with US, says senator





A senior Republican senator has suggested Washington strike a military technology deal with Canada and France to bolster alliances with the United States and deter Russia and China.

Sen. James Risch, (R-Idaho) senior member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said at the Halifax International Security Forum that Canada and France should be part of a deal similar to the one the United States United have established with United Kingdom and Australia.

The technology-sharing agreement between the countries includes assistance from the UK and the US to help Australia build and operate its first nuclear-powered attack submarines.

The administration had a very, very good idea when they signed the technology-sharing agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States [AUKUS], Risch said, but he would fault the administration for not consulting the Senate before moving forward on AUKUS. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, (DN.H.) part of the bipartisan delegation to the forum, nodded in agreement.

In response to the question about Canadians’ concerns about the secrecy surrounding the deal, Risch said if you think Canadians are unhappy, you should talk to the French.

Risch referred to Australia’s cancellation of a more than $66 billion contract with the French to build conventionally powered submarines to replace the Royal Australian Navy’s aging diesel attack boats from the Collins class.

Following the announcement of the AUKUS deal in September 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa would not change Canada’s security and intelligence relationship with the three allies through the Five Eyes program. New Zealand is also part of the Five Eyes group.

Risch added that the AUKUS deal would not affect Canada’s ability to defend its interests in the Indo-Pacific. Canada has not officially expressed interest in building and operating nuclear-powered submarines.

But like other allies and partners, Canada has been kept in the dark about the deal itself and the scope of its terms.

Shaheen said at the forum that AUKUS was another opportunity for us to engage our partners in the Indo-Pacific, but added that the United States would continue to explore similar security arrangements with other allies. Neither she nor Risch said any new deal should include nuclear-powered attack submarines.

This spring, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the UK, US and Australia announced they would work more closely on the development of hypersonic weapons engines, war electronics and cybertechnology.

In this and the fall announcement, China was never mentioned as the underlying reason for the deal.

Since the announcement of closer cooperation on cutting-edge technology in the spring, pressure has grown in Canada for a similar deal with close allies. The Trudeau government is undertaking a new defense review in light of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine and China’s growing global ambitions.

Rep. Michael McCaul, (R-Texas), who is expected to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the new Congress, said, “I think the Five Eyes is a good model for expanded technology sharing among allies like Canada, France, Japan and the Republic of Korea. In a later forum session, he added that technology was how the United States would win in competition with China. He focused on artificial intelligence, 5G telecommunications and semiconductor production.

At the press conference, Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) told Canadians in attendance, rest assured everyone knows that our partnership and what we are working on together in terms of our common defense industrial base is well known to partners and allies and is also recognized by us in the United States.

