UK plan to scrap post-Brexit EU law not fit for purpose | Brexit





Plans to scrap EU-derived laws after Brexit have been said by the government’s own independent assessor to be “not fit for purpose.”

Under new legislation devised by former Business Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, thousands of laws copied from the EU to the UK Statute Book will be scrapped by the end of next year unless each minister signs them.

These include legislation on worker rights, such as maximum working hour guidelines and maternity benefits, and habitat protection to protect endangered animals from development threats.

The retained EU law bill (REUL), which threatens up to 4,000 pieces of legislation, has previously been described by legal experts as reckless. This bill is poorly designed and gives the Secretary unprecedented power to personally decide which laws stay and which laws should be eliminated. .

The bill was criticized by legal experts for giving the minister unprecedented, undemocratic powers to enact or repeal laws without consultation.

Unions fearing it could spark a wave of worker rights deregulation said it was a countdown to catastrophe, and Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas told lawmakers the bill was “irresponsible and ideologically driven”.

The Government’s independent regulatory oversight body, the Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC), looked at the impact assessment on the plan and described it as not fit for purpose.

The bill proposes to end more than 2,400 retained EU laws (REULs) on 31 December 2023. Unless, prior to that date, departmental review proposes to retain or change the legislation or postpone sunset until 2026.

The impact of changes to individual parts of REUL has not been assessed at this stage. We asked the department to assess the impact of the changed and expired legislation for future RPC investigations, but the department made no firm commitment to do so.

It suggests that the government has not addressed the impact of repealing these laws on those who would be affected by them, and explains: the impact of such changes.

There is no certainty that the impact of changing or terminating any part of the REUL will be calculated or understood under the proposals currently in force, especially if relevant secondary legislation is not required.

The Watchdog also criticized the sunset clause, which provides a deadline by which all laws must be amended, scrapped or retained after they have been evaluated. The report said the government did not provide sufficient reasons for its decision to set the deadline.

The contents of the evaluation are as follows. [The government] You must provide a stronger argument for why the REUL’s termination is necessary, as opposed to simply setting a deadline for completing the REUL’s review and changes, including adequate and compelling evidence to support this position.

Alice Hardiman, RSPB’s UK policy director, said: The far-reaching and devastating environmental impact of this lousy bill will affect so many areas of our lives, so the government must take action and withdraw it now.

A government spokesperson said: The Regulatory Policy Council’s rating for our impact assessment of the retained EU legal bill is disappointing, but it retains the ratings of many other enabling legislation. Unsurprisingly, the enormous range of freedoms this legislation will enable and the various sectors and departments involved make it difficult to quantify the impact in current impact assessments.

Governments are committed to maximizing the benefits of Brexit, which is why we are pushing for an EU law bill that will end the special legal status of all EU laws that have been retained. This ensures that our laws and regulations are best suited to the needs of the country and removes unnecessary bureaucracy to support jobs while maintaining important safeguards and safeguards.

