A blow to Scottish nationalists as British court rejects independence referendum





Scottish government seeks new vote on independenceBritish government in London says it won’t grant permission

LONDON, November 23 (Reuters) – The UK’s Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence without the approval of the UK Parliament, raising nationalists’ desire to hold a referendum next year. A blow to hope.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), announced earlier this year that it plans to hold an advisory vote on exit next October, but that it must be legal and internationally recognized.

After the UK Supreme Court ruled that it could not do so without the approval of the UK Parliament, she said Scotland would become independent in the next UK-wide election, expected to be held in 2024, resulting in a “de facto” referendum.

Sturgeon told reporters: “We need and will find another democratic, legal, constitutional means for the people of Scotland to express their will. In my opinion, it can only be an election.”

“Democracy is at stake from today. It now matters whether we have the basic democratic right to choose our own future,” she said.

In the 2014 referendum, Scots rejected ending the 300-plus-year-old union with Britain 55% to 45%, but nationalists argued that a vote on Brexit two years later, when a majority of Scottish voters opposed it, changed everything. do. .

But the British government in London has repeatedly said it will not authorize another referendum, saying it should be a once-in-a-generation event.

In a unanimous verdict from five judges, the Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish government could not pass legislation paving the way for a second advisory referendum without the approval of the UK Parliament.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “I respect the Supreme Court’s clear and decisive ruling.”

“I think the people of Scotland want to work on solving the main challenges we face collectively. Whether it’s the economy, or supporting the National Health Service (NHS), or actually supporting Ukraine, now is the time when politicians are working It is. Together.”

Is there no way for the nationalists to advance?

[1/6]Pro-Scottish independence activists protest outside the UK’s Supreme Court as the case continues to determine whether the Scottish government can hold a second independence referendum next year without UK Parliament’s approval, in London, England, on November 23, 2022 . REUTERS/Peter Nichols

Under the Scotland Act 1998, which created the Scottish Parliament and transferred some powers from Westminster, all matters relating to the union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England belong to the British Parliament. The court concluded that any referendum, even consultation, was a matter of reservation.

Sturgeon said it was now a matter of democracy.

“To be honest, so-called partnerships where one partner is denied the right to choose a different future and doesn’t even ask themselves a question cannot be described as voluntary or partnership in any way,” Sturgeon said. .

Her leftist SNP, which dominated Scottish politics for more than a decade, winning an overwhelming majority of Scottish seats in the 2019 UK election, argued that the UK government’s refusal to allow another vote meant that Scots’ views were partisan. . Ignore.

London argues it is wrong to hold another divisive independence referendum during a cost-of-living and energy crisis as war rages in Ukraine and the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Independence activists say Scotland must decide how to respond to these key issues, given the unpopularity of the right-wing British government in Scotland, where recent polls show that support for Sunak’s Conservative Party currently stands at around 15%.

More than a dozen pro-independence rallies are planned across Scotland and parts of Europe on Wednesday, the largest expected outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, where supporters will claim democracy is being denied.

If a second referendum is held, polls show that voters are evenly divided, it will be too close to vote on key issues, such as what currency an independent Scotland will use or whether or not it can rejoin the EU.

Critics say Sturgeon and the SNP did not adequately answer these questions.

“Achieving independence is not only desirable, it is essential if Scotland is to emerge from the scourge of Brexit, the damage from policies imposed by governments we did not vote for, and the low-growth, high-inequality economic model that is blocking us,” said Sturgeon. .

“I think it’s safe to predict that this won’t be my last word on this matter,” she added.

