US 5th Fleet reveals new details of Iranian drone attack on oil tanker





An analysis of debris left by a drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman confirms the drone was Iranian, according to a statement from the US 5th Fleet on Tuesday.

On November 15, a Shahed 136 explosive-tipped drone flew into the stern section of the merchant tanker M/T Pacific Zircon, punching a hole in the hull, while penetrating and damaging internal compartments. The explosive impact of the drones also damaged an on-board boiler, a drinking water tank and a life raft, the statement said.

The following day, the US Navy sent two explosive ordnance disposal technicians aboard the Liberian-flagged tanker to assess the ship’s damage and analyze the debris.

During a two-hour investigation and evidence-gathering process, technicians also obtained explosive residue samples for lab testing, the 5th Fleet statement reads. The US 5th Fleet transported the collected evidence to a laboratory at its headquarters in Bahrain where technicians confirmed Iran’s connection to the attack. The aerial drone that struck the commercial tanker has been identified as a Shahed-136 UAV, fitting a historic pattern of Iran’s increasing use of lethal capability directly or through its proxies across the Middle -East.

The Navy released images that linked debris discovered aboard the Pacific Zircon during the strike, including a satellite navigation guidance antenna, hatches and stabilizer that match the Shahed-136 design.

The statement stopped short of saying the drone originated in Iran. The Shahed 136 design was used by Houthi rebels in Yemen and linked to a fatal attack last year on the oil tanker Mercer Street on July 30 that killed two crew members, USNI News reported at the time. .

Last week, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that we are confident that Iran likely carried out this attack using a drone, a lethal capability it is increasingly using directly. and through its agents throughout the Middle East.

Israeli officials told CNN the attack was aimed at disrupting the World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar.

This is not an attack on Israel, the official told CNN. It’s the same thing they usually do in the Gulf, trying to disrupt the stability and mainly influence the World Cup events.

Iran is also exporting the delta-winged drones to Russia for use in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

