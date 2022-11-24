US corporations donated more than $8 million to Holocaust deniers’ midterm campaigns | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Some of the best-known corporations in the United States, including AT&T, Boeing, Delta Air Lines, and Home Depot, have collectively donated more than $8 million to support Holocaust deniers running in the U.S. midterm elections and in the Senate.

A study by the nonpartisan government watchdog organization Accountable.US, based on the latest Federal Election Commission filings, reveals how willing big business was to back Republican candidates despite their open peddling of undermining misrepresentations. confidence in democracy. Although many ultimately failed in their election bids, the candidates included several prominent defenders of Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

At the top of the list of 20 companies supporting election deniers through their political action committees (PACs), is a household name in the world of right-wing agitation Koch Industries. According to Accountable.US magazine, Koch’s energy conglomerate has spent $771,000 through its Pac on Republican candidates who have already cast doubt on the election.

Koch Industries is the second largest private company in the United States. He is known for using his largely oil-related profits to push conservative politics in an anti-government, anti-regulatory direction under his owner brothers, Charles Koch and David Koch, the latter of whom died in 2019.

Close behind Koch is the American Crystal Sugar Company Pac, which has spent $630,000 to support election deniers running for federal office; the AT&T Inc Employee Federal Pac, which paid $579,000; and the Home Depot Inc Pac, which donated $578,000. Further down the list comes media giant Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Pac, which contributed $365,000; and the Delta Air Lines Pac, which donated $278,000.

The $8 million donated by the top 20 companies was just a portion of overall corporate donations to election deniers in the 2022 cycle. Earlier analysis by Accountable.US found that at In total, Holocaust deniers benefited to the tune of $65 million from corporate interests.

The new study suggests that the big companies that chose to use their financial muscle to increase the odds of Holocaust deniers made a gamble that didn’t go too well. The Washington Post reported how 244 Republican Holocaust deniers ran for congressional seats midterm, and of those, at least 81 were defeated.

Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US, said the fact that deniers at the federal and state levels have struggled at the polls should cause companies to reconsider their strategies. Supporting candidates who have advanced conspiracy theories harmful to democracy could harm their public reputation.

Voters’ rejection of many electoral opponents at the polls should send a clear message to businesses that prioritizing political influence over healthy democracy could threaten their own bottom line, Herrig said.

The Guardian contacted several of the top 20 corporate donors for their response. The Home Depot said its Associate-funded Pac supports candidates on both sides of the aisle who champion business-friendly and retail positions that create jobs and economic growth.

AT&T and Delta did not immediately respond.

The decision to support Holocaust denier candidates contrasts with the tough public stance initially taken by many of the companies following the January 6, 2021 uprising at the United States Capitol.

Boeing issued a statement days after the uprising in which it said it strongly condemned the violence, lawlessness and destruction that took place in the US Capitol. In the 2022 round, the Boeing Company Pac donated $418,000 to support Republican candidates who raised their voices by spouting lies questioning the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

Boeing declined to comment.

Derrick Van Orden, who won a close race to represent a swing Wisconsin district with the backing of Koch Industries, is among the individual candidates whose bid for federal office has been backed by big business. Van Orden, a former Navy Seal, was inside the Capitol on January 6.

Scott Perry received support from the Kochs, AT&T, Boeing and other companies in his successful campaign to retain his House seat in Pennsylvania. Perry was deeply involved in attempts to block Bidens’ 2020 victory and, in the weeks following Jan. 6, sought Trump’s presidential pardon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/23/us-corporations-donate-midterm-campaigns-election-deniers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos