The US military says US troops were threatened by a Turkish strike on a base in Syria this week





CN—

The US military says US troops were endangered by a Turkish drone strike on a base in Syria on Tuesday.

We have received additional information indicating there is a risk to US troops and personnel, US Central Command said in a brief statement on Wednesday. No U.S. military personnel were injured in the strike, CENTCOM said. They declined to provide further information on the number of soldiers endangered or their whereabouts in relation to the attack.

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, spoke with his Turkish counterpart, General Yasar Guler. The reading did not elaborate on the conversation, but it does indicate that the two talked about several items of mutual strategic interest.

A statement from Pentagon press secretary Brig. Later Wednesday, General Pat Ryder said the strikes posed a direct threat to the safety of US personnel working to defeat ISIS and guard more than ten thousand ISIS detainees.

Ryder called for immediate de-escalation on the Turkish-Syrian border and said the Pentagon was concerned about reports of deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure.

The base near Hasakah, Syria, is used by the US-led coalition to defeat ISIS and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF said two of their fighters were killed in the attack.

It is significant that the United States has publicly stated that American troops are at risk, as Turkey is a NATO ally and a critical partner for the United States in the region. At the same time, the SDF are also US partners and play a key role in the mission of US-led coalitions to defeat ISIS.

In the initial statement on Tuesday’s strike, CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said US troops were not at the base. In a statement released on Tuesday, Buccino said: We oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria. These actions threaten our common goals, including the continued fight against ISIS to ensure that the group can never resurface and threaten the region.

Turkey continues to face a legitimate terrorist threat, particularly in its south. They certainly have a right to defend themselves and their citizens, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said in a call with reporters Tuesday. Our concern about cross-border operations remains the same, it could force a reaction from some of our SDF partners that would limit or constrain their ability to fight ISIS, and that’s what we were doing on the ground with them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/23/politics/us-military-turkey-drone-strike The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos