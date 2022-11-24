Mass shootings in the United States: 2022 could be the second highest year





This year will likely be the second-highest year on record for mass shootings in the United States, according to data compiled by Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks incidents of gun violence across the country.

The Gun Violence Archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

There have been at least 607 mass shootings up to November 22 this year. This is just ahead of the 638 mass shootings in the country at this point last year, the worst year on record since the group began tracking them in 2014. There have been a total of 690 mass shootings in 2021. The United States is expected to soon surpass the total of 610 mass shootings in 2020, with more than a month of 2022 to go.

Tuesday’s massacre at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., left six people dead and four others injured. It was just three days after five people were killed in a shooting at an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub.

In the past week alone, mass shootings have left at least 24 dead and injured 37 others in gun rampages across seven states, according to Gun Violence Archive.

There have been more mass shootings than days so far in 2022, a trend that has continued every year since 2019, underscoring the growing prevalence of gun violence in American life.

The pace of mass shootings in 2022 is part of a three-year rise that began in 2020. Between 2019 and 2020, the total number of mass shootings for the year increased from 417 to 610. The number has further jumped in 2021 to reach 690.

So far in 2022, at least 3,179 people have been shot dead in mass shootings, leaving 637 dead and more than 2,500 injured.

During the same period in 2021, there were at least 3,267 people shot dead in mass shootings, leaving 645 dead, while in 2020 figures show 2,873 people shot with 463 dead.

So far in November, there have been at least 32 mass shootings across the country, leaving more than 177 people shot and 43 dead. From November 2021 to the 22nd, there were 36 mass shootings, resulting in 160 deaths, resulting in 34 deaths.

