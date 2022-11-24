UK workforce exodus could lead BoE to raise interest rates, chief economist | interest rate





A surge in people leaving the UK workforce due to ill health or early retirement could lead the Bank of England to raise interest rates further, the chief economist has warned.

Huw Pill said there was a risk of mounting inflationary pressures as more than 500,000 workers fled the job market following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a speech to business leaders in London, he suggested that increasing economic inactivity as adults of working age are not out of work or looking for work could force a response on Threadneedle Street.

He said rising workforce inactivity meant adverse supply shocks, which compounded the difficult near-term trade-offs facing monetary policy.

Amid near-record job vacancies and unemployment at the lowest level since the 1970s, Pill said workforce exodus could force employers to offer higher wages. This can cause inflation as businesses raise prices to accommodate higher wage bills.

He said the labor market continues to tighten and has turned out to be more tense than we expected, largely due to adverse developments in participation that we did not fully foresee.

The UK lags behind other developed countries with an employment rate below pre-pandemic levels. According to official figures, the number of people classified as economically inactive has risen by nearly 630,000 due to record levels of long-term illness and rising early retirement.

Economists, including Pills’ predecessor Andy Haldane, questioned whether the NHS backlog and years of underinvestment in health care could play a role, warning that Britain’s missing workforce is contributing to a weaker post-pandemic recovery in the UK than in other countries. raised.

Pill said there were several signs that the labor market was starting to turn as the economy entered a recession, including historically high levels of job vacancies stabilizing despite persistently high inflation ringing the alarm.

That would weigh on domestic inflationary pressures and mitigate the threat of continuing inflation, he said.

He also said interest rates would not need to rise to levels priced in financial markets before the central bank’s final decision on borrowing costs, which hinted at peaking at around 5.25% by the end of next year.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points earlier this month to 3 percent.

But the Pill warned that there was still more work to do to raise interest rates to tackle inflation above 11% for the first time since 1981.

Further action is likely needed to ensure inflation sustainably returns to its 2% target over the medium term, he said.

