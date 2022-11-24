Syria’s Kurds call on US for help as Turkey threatens ground attack





BAGHDAD A US-backed Syrian enclave braces for an assault by Turkish forces, as the region’s commander-in-chief has urged Washington to do more to prevent a threat of ground invasion that officials say Biden administration, risked a rift with NATO ally Turkey and a resurgence of Islamic State in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ forces have launched what US officials have called at least 100 air, drone and artillery strikes on towns in northeast Syria over the past four days. About 18 civilians and three soldiers were killed, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces, the US-backed force in the area.

The attacks have sent waves of fear through a region that is no stranger to threats from its neighbour. Turkey, which has fought militants from its own Kurdish minority at home for decades, views the Syrian Kurd-dominated SDF as a threat to its national security. Turkish forces last invaded the enclave in 2019 after what Erdogan appeared to take as a green light from President Donald Trump.

Turkey blames Kurdish militants in deadly Istanbul bombing

Erdogan is threatening to repeat that assault with new ground forces, presenting the strikes as retaliation for an attack last week in central Istanbul that killed six people and injured dozens more. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which Erdogan blamed on the SDF.

Those who condemn the Istanbul bombing with crocodile tears revealed their true colors with their reactions to the operation we started immediately after, Erdogan said in a speech to members of his party gathered in Ankara. We have the right to take care of ourselves.

The SDF and other Kurdish organizations have denied any responsibility for the Istanbul bombing.

A US-led military coalition joined the fight against Islamic State forces in 2014 after the Islamic State seized 41,000 square miles across Iraq and Syria. In Syria, the United States quickly chose Kurdish-led troops as a partner force. Three and a half years after the rout of the militants and the partial withdrawal of American forces by Trump, hundreds of American soldiers remain in the territory now threatened with invasion, in support of the SDF units which are still fighting the remnants of militants.

In an interview with The Washington Post, General Mazloum Kobane Abdi, the SDF commander-in-chief and Washington’s strongest ally in Syria, urged Western allies to firmly oppose further Turkish attacks, arguing that pressure Western could avoid a ground operation.

It’s no news to anyone that Erdogan has been threatening the ground operation for months, but he could launch the operation now, Abdi said. This war, if it happens, will not benefit anyone. It will affect many lives. There will be massive waves of displacement and a humanitarian crisis.

Pentagon press secretary, Air Force Brig. General Patrick Ryder said in a statement that the recent airstrikes in Syria pose a direct threat to the safety of American personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees. Islamic State. Immediate de-escalation is necessary in order to maintain focus on the mission to defeat ISIS and to ensure the safety and security of personnel on the ground engaged in the mission to defeat ISIS.

As the United States completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, American allies in Syria are watching with caution

The violence puts the United States in a bind. His decision nearly a decade ago to back a Kurdish-led ground force in the fight against Islamic State put him at odds with NATO ally Turkey, and he has since struggled to balance his commitments to both. The war in Ukraine has further complicated matters, analysts say, as Washington turns to Ankara to back Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership, isolating Russia economically and bolstering an export deal grain from Ukraine to bolster the world’s food supply.

With Ukraine the top priority, ways must be sought to keep Ankara on its side as U.S.-Turkish relations have grown increasingly strained over time, said Jonathan Lord, director of the U.S. security program. Middle East at the Center for a New American Security and former staff member. to the House Armed Services Committee. There is probably little appetite for meaningful engagement from Erdogan on Syria, which often engenders a highly emotional response from the Turkish side, particularly if it puts Washington’s goals in Europe at risk.

So far, the Biden administration has carefully avoided being seen as taking sides. What we have said publicly is that these strikes, from all directions, jeopardize our mission to defeat ISIS, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

Public criticism of Ankara would serve no purpose at this stage, according to several US administration and military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

But we have been exceptionally clear in our private diplomatic communications with Ankara about the risk such operations pose, an official said. They are dangerous, they are destabilizing and they also have the potential to put our staff at risk. We haven’t given anyone the green light to carry out this kind of destructive operation.

Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said one of the Turkish attacks on Tuesday came within 130 yards of US troops, who often share bases with SDF personnel.

Turkey has few friends and a number of powerful critics in Congress, many of whom would see an incursion against the US-allied SDF as reason to impose direct consequences on Ankara. This pressure would likely increase exponentially if US military personnel were injured in the attacks.

At the same time, a decline in SDF attention to the sporadic but ongoing fight against the Islamic State could fuel a militant resurgence. On Wednesday evening, the SDF announced that it would temporarily cease its operations against the Islamic State to focus on Turkey.

Turkey began threatening another ground incursion into Syria earlier this year, but never followed through, resorting instead to selective attacks in northern Syria. The threat was seen by analysts as part of election-year politics, with Erdogan facing a potentially tough re-election campaign early next year and hoping to win over nationalist-minded voters.

US officials said they have yet to see any indication that Turkey is mobilizing for a ground assault, unlike in 2019 when Turkish troops and equipment massed along the Syrian border.

In a post on Twitter, SDF spokesman Farhad Shami reposted a post from Biden in 2019, accusing Trump of abandoning the US-backed force. Today, under your presidency, the same is happening, Shami wrote. Our people and our forces have the right to know your position regarding the Turkish aggression against our people.

DeYoung reported from Washington. Mustafa al-Ali in Kobani, Syria; Karoun Demirjian in Washington; and Kareem Fahim in Doha, Qatar contributed to this report.

