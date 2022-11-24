UK Supreme Court bans unilateral independence referendum in Scotland





In a blow to London independence-minded Scots, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish Parliament could not unilaterally schedule a second referendum on whether to secede from the UK.

In a unanimous ruling, the court said it could not decide whether to hold a referendum without the consent of the UK Parliament. The UK government has consistently rejected calls for a second referendum after the Scottish National Party was unsuitable for a referendum in 2014.

A legally conducted referendum would have important political consequences regarding the Union and the UK Parliament, Chief Justice Robert Reed said as he read the ruling. As a result, he added, the bill to hold the vote was a matter reserved to the London Parliament.

Courts have rejected the argument of Scottish nationalists that international law should allow people to hold a referendum on the basis of their right to self-determination. The Scots said they did not meet the threshold of the oppressed to ensure such a status.

The widely anticipated decision lifted one of the clouds hanging over British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He has been struggling with an economic crisis, difficult relations with the European Union and a split in the Conservative Party after political upheaval overthrew two of his predecessors over the past four months.

But setbacks from advocates of Scottish secession are unlikely to stop the independence movement, which gained momentum after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Being dominated in London.

Scottish democracy will not be denied, Ms Sturgeon tweeted. Today’s ruling blocks one avenue for Scotland’s voices for independence to be heard, but in a democracy our voices cannot and will not be silenced.

But in reality, the judgment is difficult. A referendum conducted without British approval would lack international legitimacy and could complicate Scotland’s goal of rejoining the European Union as an independent country. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, Scots voted to stay with Brexit.

The Scottish Parliament hoped to give it time to gather support by holding a second referendum on independence next October. In 2014, Scots voted against secession 55% to 45%. While approval ratings have risen and waned since then, post-Brexit polls often show increased support for segregation.

A survey of public attitudes by the nonprofit National Center for Social Research, released in September, found that 52% of Scottish people support independence. This is an increase from 23% in 2012. the author wrote

Mr Sunak, who became prime minister last month, is less popular in Scotland than previous British leaders, particularly his former boss, Boris Johnson. In August 2020, Prime Minister Johnson sent then Chancellor Sunak to Scotland to quell nationalist sentiment.

But now Mr. Sunak is facing another headwind. As the UK economy deteriorated, public sentiment turned against Brexit. Given Brexit’s unpopularity there, it could satisfy Scots’ desire to break away. After the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, the British government welcomed the ruling and tried to change the subject.

The people of Scotland want both governments to focus all their attention and resources on the issues that matter most to them, Scotland Minister Alister Jack said in a statement. That is why we are focusing on issues such as restoring economic stability, helping people with their needed energy bills and supporting the NHS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/23/world/europe/uk-scotland-independence.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos