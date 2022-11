UK politicians will win swing voters with more open migration policies, study finds | immigration and asylum

A study by a centre-left think tank suggests Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak could adopt a more open approach to migration without compromising their electoral prospects.

Data on voting intentions and attitudes on immigration from the Public Policy Institute (IPPR) show that a more flexible approach will attract more swing voters than those that push back Labor.

The Conservative Party’s restrictive policies on immigration are now alienating as many swing voters as it attracts, a study published today concluded.

The report came after the two parties appeared to have strengthened their stance on immigration.

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industries (CBI) on Tuesday, Starmer called for a plan to train Britain’s workers and move the economy out of a low-wage model.

Labor sources say he wants to convince Redwall voters that he understands the high-level immigration concerns and wants Brexit to work.

Sunak promised last week to reduce overall immigration to the UK, which has never been implemented under David Cameron or Theresa May, and said his priority is to stop the number of people coming here illegally.

Focusing on swing voters most likely to switch parties, the IPPR report’s illustrative model shows that Labor can attract 5% of the public and repel only 2% by suggesting a more open approach to immigration .

If Labor took a restrictive stance on immigration, only 1% of the general public would be attracted to it, while 11% would be repulsed, the newspaper said.

The Conservatives will attract the 3% and repel the 2% using a voting behavior model that focuses on swing voters most likely to switch parties. For the Tories, a restrictive stance would only attract 2% of the public and an equal number of people would push back.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The analysis comes after a decade of softening public attitudes towards immigration, with half the public expressing a positive view of immigration, compared to a third in 2014.

Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester and co-author of the report, said: Clear and well-enforced rules and open and flexible policies to maximize the gains from immigration and avoid conflict, compassion for those who have settled in the UK and generosity to those who have settled in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/23/uk-politicians-win-swing-voters-more-open-migration-policy-report-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos