Peltola wins US House race in Alaska by 10 points





Incumbent Mary Peltola and her supporters celebrate her victory Wednesday at the 49th State Brewery in downtown Anchorage. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Democrat Mary Peltola has been re-elected to the United States House. With a massive lead in the first-pick polls, she emerged nearly 10 points ahead of Republican Sarah Palin once the second and third spots were tallied on Wednesday.

Peltola celebrated her win in downtown Anchorage at a results watch party with supporters, families and campaign volunteers all thanking them. Some of his supporters were in tears. Peltola said the election result speaks volumes.

I think that says Alaskans are ready to be represented by an Alaskan who doesn’t spout the kind of canned messages we hear around the country, she told reporters after her victory was announced. I think it shows that Alaskans wholeheartedly embrace fairness and agree to work together and address the issues facing Alaskans.

In the end, Peltola got just under 55% of the vote. Palin got just over 45%. Palin received a boost once fellow Republican Nick Begich III, who finished third, was eliminated and his 64,392 ballots redistributed in the ranked picks tabulation. Nearly two-thirds of his voters chose Palin as their second choice, but 21% did not make a second choice and nearly 12% opted for Peltola, who won the two-year term.

A call to the Palin campaign was not immediately returned Wednesday, and her social media accounts went silent immediately after the tabulation. Begich released a written statement congratulating Alaska’s next congresswoman, Mary Peltola.

My message to Alaskans is to continue to be involved and engaged, Begich wrote. We have a government of the people, by the people and for the people; and as such it requires the active participation of citizens, not just to vote, but to debate, discuss, learn and work to create the future we all want to see.

Peltolas’ victory was an outcome that seemed highly unlikely in March, when she ran to run for the seat that has been held all her life by Republican Congressman Don Young. Peltola, now 49, had little money or statewide name recognition. As recently as July, nearly a third of Alaskans surveyed had never heard of her. She was running against Palin, the most famous living Alaskan, and several other candidates who could quickly amass million-dollar campaign accounts.

From a field of 48 primary candidates, Peltola won the special election, becoming the first woman to represent Alaska in the United States House and the first Alaska Native person elected to Congress. She championed a centrist pro-fish, pro-family, pro-freedom message. Perhaps more than his message, his measured demeanor and commitment to civility stood out.

This campaign really showed that the style of campaigning you run matters, said political consultant Matt Shuckerow, who largely ran Young’s last campaign. People are tired of tearing people down and just focusing on attacking opponents.

Mary Peltola, her family and her campaign manager await the results Wednesday afternoon. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Peltola had a few lucky ones, such as when nonpartisan Al Gross dropped out of the June special election, which focused the money and attention of moderates and liberals on the lone Democrat in the race. And then Palin and Begich spent most of the campaign attacking each other and taking umbrage.

While Republicans lashed out at one or the other, it allowed her to stay above the fray and talk about issues and, again, define herself however she wanted, said Shuckerow.

By September, when Peltola took office for the remainder of Young’s term, she had gone from underdog to favorite in the midterm general election. Money poured in from across the country as Democrats realized they had a chance to hold on to the seat. Ultimately, Peltola raised around $6 million.

Political consultant Art Hackney, who worked on Begichs’ campaign, said the race came down to the qualities of the two leading candidates: Palin was too polarizing to win, while Peltola was too attractive to beat.

The thing about Mary is that she ticks all the boxes, Hackney said. She speaks with certainty. Great personal statement. He was someone you just wanted to give a big hug to.

The Elections Division plans to certify the results next week. Peltola will be sworn in on January 3, when a new Congress begins.

Republicans will take over the leadership of the House, so Peltola will be a member of the minority.

