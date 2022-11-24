



Mobile operator EE (BT) today announced that it has expanded the coverage of its ultra-fast 5G-based (mobile broadband) network to more than 150 new locations across the UK, including various Christmas markets and places such as Kettering, Carlisle and Portlethen. and Merthyr Tydfil et al.

Currently, EE’s 5G network already covers over 50% of the UK population (here) and typically involves the use of different radio spectrum bands such as 3.4-4 GHz, 2100 MHz and 700 MHz (selected bands may vary by mast site) . .

Operators typically only announce new locations live if they have a minimum population of 10,000, within which they are required to provide 5G coverage to “at least one-third of the population in the area and central to the location” (some of which are the smallest coverage of their rivals). announces location even though it has only).

The 150 new locations announced today will be covered by 5G, stretching from Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire (UK) to Pontypridd in Wales and Portlethen in Scotland. At the time of writing, we don’t have a full list (we hope to add more soon), but the operator has listed a summary of some of the more notable locations.

List of new 5G locations (partial)

In England, Kettering, Letford, Saltford, Scunthorpe, Carlyle, Barrow, Infurnisscrew

In Scotland Buckhaven Cowden Beth Gore Bridge Salt Court Portlen Banco Lyra So

From Wales to Milford Haven Ponty Fried Penco Ed Eve Vale Whitland Mercer Tydpil Pentierch

EE has also improved 5G coverage and capacity in several popular Christmas markets within existing deployment locations.

Christmas Market 5G Upgrade

Birmingham (where the Frankfurt Christmas Markets are located) Edinburgh (where the Edinburgh Christmas Markets are located) Nottingham (where the Winter Wonderland is located) London Hyde Park (where the Winter Wonderland is located) Manchester (where the various Christmas Markets are located) Bath (Bath Newcastle (home of the Newcastle Christmas Market) Padstow (home of the Padstow Christmas Festival) Belfast (home of the Belfast Continental Christmas Market) Lincoln (home of the Lincoln Christmas Market)

Greg McCall, BT Group Chief Network Officer, said: “There’s nothing like the sights and smells of a Christmas market. As more people are expected to visit key destinations in some countries this year, ensuring high-capacity availability and high-speed connectivity is critical for customers and traders alike. We are delighted to be powering Christmas market destinations across the UK as we continue to invest and expand our 5G network.”

Update 10:54am

Sadly, EE declined to provide a full list of the 150 new locations. This is unfortunate as we have not had any issues in the past.

