US has ‘moral duty’ to prevent Turkish incursion into Syria





SDF Commander Gen. Mazlum Kobane Abdi. Photo: Delil Soulieman/AFP via Getty Images

The commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tells Axios that the US has a ‘moral duty’ to do more to prevent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan from ordering a ground offensive in the north -eastern Syria under Kurdish control.

The big picture: Turkey has launched drone, air and artillery strikes across the border into Syria over the past four days, with Erdoan now promising to send in troops and tanks.

The predominantly Kurdish SDF has been America’s most effective partner in the fight against ISIS in Syria, but Erdoan views the militia as an enemy and blames Kurdish groups for the Nov. 13 terror attack in Syria. Istanbul. No group claimed responsibility for the attack and the SDF and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) denied any involvement. The SDF says 18 civilians and four of its soldiers have been killed in the latest Turkish strikes to date, with more than 50 civilians injured. A CENTCOM spokesman said Wednesday that an airstrike on an SDF base posed a risk to US troops and personnel operating in the area. Turkey, meanwhile, claims the SDF fired rockets at Turkey and killed two people, which the SDF denies.

In an interview with Axios on Wednesday, SDF Commander General Mazloum Kobane Abdi said that despite receiving reports that Turkey had told its local proxies to prepare for a ground offensive, the Biden administration could still convince Erdoan to back down.

Turkey previously carried out a major ground offensive against the SDF in 2019 and has threatened incursions several times since without following up. believe once they [Turkey] since there is no strong opposition from the main players, they will go ahead,” Mazloum said. operation.”

What they say: “The escalation in Syria and along the Turkish-Syrian border in recent days is dangerous and poses a threat to the safety of civilians and US personnel in Syria,” a security guard told Axios. word of the White House National Security Council.

“We strongly oppose military action that further destabilizes community life in Syria and jeopardizes the hard-won gains of global coalitions against ISIS,” the spokesperson added. The United States still has around 900 troops in Syria. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has said it respects Turkey’s security concerns, but hopes “all parties” will “refrain from taking steps that could lead to the destabilization of the overall situation.”

State of play: Erdoan said on Wednesday that the ground operation would begin “at the most convenient time for us”. The Turkish leader seems inclined to move forward this time, and statements from Washington and Moscow won’t necessarily stop him, Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute told Axios.

US and Russian officials told the SDF they had not been briefed by Turkey before the strikes, Mazloum said. The White House had no comment.

The Other Side: Mazloum tells Axios that the SDF is committed to preventing “escalation”, but “if the fight takes place, our forces will defend themselves and their people to the last of us”.

“This time, the operation will not be limited and there will be chaos all along the border with Turkey,” he warns.

“We believe that President Biden will keep his promises and protect the Kurds from ethnic cleansing in the region by the Turks, as he promised during his presidential campaign,” Mazloum said, giving the administration credit for having kept those promises so far.

Flashback: During the 2019 offensive, then-candidate Biden said then-President Trump had “sold out” and “betrayed” the SDF by withdrawing US troops from the area and appearing pave the way for Turkey’s entry. Mazloum adds that after the SDF’s heavy losses against ISIS, with more than 12,000 soldiers killed, “we believe, and our people do, that the United States and others have a moral duty to defend the families of these martyrs and the inhabitants of this region.

Between the lines: The Obama, Trump and now Biden administrations have all struggled to balance the United States’ relationship with its NATO ally Turkey and its Kurdish partners in Syria.

Now the top US priority is not Syria, but Ukraine, Cagaptay says. Turkey has been a crucial arms supplier to the Ukrainians and a key mediator between Kyiv and Moscow. It also exercises a right of veto over NATO membership for Sweden and Finland. All of this suggests that the United States is unlikely “to act as tough against Ankara as it has done in the past,” Cagaptay said.

