US sanctions Iranian officials in crackdown on protests | Protests News





The United States has accused three Iranian security officials of complicity in human rights abuses in predominantly Kurdish areas.

The United States announced sanctions against three Iranian security officials as part of the government’s efforts to suppress protesters in predominantly Kurdish areas of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the three officials Hassan Asgari, Alireza Moradi and Mohammad Taghi Osanloo of complicity in human rights abuses.

The United States is gravely concerned by reports that Iranian authorities are stepping up violence against peaceful protesters, Blinken said. The human rights violations inflicted by the Iranian government on its people must not go unchallenged.

The sanctions come as protests continue to rock Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian woman of Kurdish origin who died after being arrested by the country’s vice squad in September.

Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that monitors the protests, said at least 426 people had been killed and more than 17,400 arrested as the Iranian government sought to quell the protests.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the government’s response has been particularly harsh in areas with large Kurdish populations, such as Sanandaj and Mahabad in northwestern Iran.

One of the people sanctioned today, Asgari, is the governor of Sanandaj. The US Treasury has alleged that it and other officials tried to cover up the death of a 16-year-old protester who was allegedly killed by security forces, spreading rumors that she instead died by suicide and drug overdose .

Another sanctioned official, Moradi, is the commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) of Sanandajs. He allegedly ordered the mass arrest of protesters, according to US Secretary of State Blinken.

The third person named in Wednesday’s sanctions, Osanloo, is the commander of the ground forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province. He oversees a region that includes the Kurdish city of Mahabad.

Iran has pushed back on scrutiny of its human rights record, accusing Western governments of hypocrisy and telling a UN meeting that the government has shown deep restraint during demonstrations.

In response to the IRGC’s violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, @USTreasury named three Iranian officials linked to serious human rights abuses. The Iranian government should listen to its people, not shoot them. https://t.co/h684dnrx7y

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 23, 2022

The sanctions freeze all US-based assets held by individuals and generally prevent people in the United States from engaging in business relationships with them.

The United States has already imposed sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, IRGC leaders, prison guards, members of Iran’s state media and others.

The Iranian regime allegedly targeted and killed its own children, who took to the streets to demand a better future, Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. Abuses in Iran against protesters, including more recently in Mahabad, must end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/23/us-sanctions-iranian-officials-amid-crackdown-on-protests

