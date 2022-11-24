US stocks end higher for second day after Fed minutes show officials expect pace of rate hikes to slow ahead





U.S. stock indices ended higher for a second day on Wednesday in a choppy session after the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed most policymakers expect a slower pace interest rate hikes will soon be appropriate, even if they don’t know how high the benchmark is. rate will increase.

How do stock indices trade? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.50%, rose 95.96 points, or 0.3%, to end at 34,194.06 The S&P 500 SPX, +0.59% gained 23.68 points , or 0.6%, to end at 4,027.26 The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +2.17% advanced 110.91 points, or 1%, to end at 11,285.32

What stimulated the markets?

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November meeting revealed that it would soon be time to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, but FOMC officials were still unsure of the extent of the rise in the reference rate. The Fed raised its key rate by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% at its meeting earlier this month.

Central bank staff have said for the first time that a recession is possible next year, with some saying there is a growing risk that Fed actions will exceed what was needed to bring inflation down to low levels. acceptable, depending on the minutes.

US Treasury yields fell after the release of the minutes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD02Y, 4.508% fell 3.6 basis points to 4.481% from 4.517% on Tuesday, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y, 3.700% slipped to 3.708% . The DXY U.S. dollar index, -0.10%, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, fell nearly 1.1% to 106.07.

Market analysts do not see the minutes shed new light on the political debate.

There wasn’t much new information, said Ryan Sweet and Oren Klachkin, two economists at Oxford Economics, in an emailed comment. Policymakers seem poised to slow the pace of rate hikes. This reflects comments from Fed officials since the last meeting and is in line with our expectation of a 50 basis point rate hike in December.

Despite Wednesday’s economic data suggesting slowing US economic growth, investor sentiment appears to be improving.

The FOMC was keen to stress that the fight against inflation is not over yet and we expect rate hikes to continue through 2023, but the slowing pace of the hikes will fuel growing market excitement. said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. With stock markets looking to the future, Green believes these minutes will set the tone through the end of 2022.

The Federal Reserve will then meet on December 13-14. Traders are widely expecting a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting, with some betting on a 24% chance of a 75 basis point hike, according to CME Groups FedWatch Tool.

Earlier in U.S. economic data, U.S. durable goods orders rose 1% in October while jobless claims rose by 17,000 to 240,000 last week, the highest level high since August.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global Flash US Services Purchasing Managers Indexes in November fell to 46.1 from 47.8. The S&P Global flash indices of US manufacturing purchasing managers in November fell to 47.6 from 50.7. Any number below 50 reflects a shrinking economy. Last November’s Consumer Confidence Index from the University of Michigan fell to 56.8 and remained depressed, reflecting concerns about high inflation and the growing possibility of a recession.

New home sales in the United States rose 7.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000 in October, from a revised 588,000 the previous month, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday.

U.S. stock exchanges will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 24 and reopen the following day only for a shortened session on Black Friday, the annual year-end trading event, with trading ending at 1 p.m. East) on November 25.

Elsewhere, oil prices CL.1, -0.42% were slightly lower, while natural gas futures NG00, -2.22% climbed 7.2% to $7.269 per million British thermal units, with European natural gas futures also rising after the threat from Russian energy giant Gazprom. to reduce deliveries via a Ukrainian pipeline to Europe. Markets are also awaiting news of an agreement between the United States and its allies on a price cap on Russian oil.

Nordstrom JWN, -4.24%, ended down 4.2% on Wednesday after the retailer posted a surprise quarterly loss and joined other stores in reporting lower sales, saying it was scaling its inventory. Deere DE, +5.03%, rose 5% to a seven-month high after the maker of agricultural, construction and forestry equipment reported fourth-quarter sales well above expectations and provided guidance optimistic for the whole year. Citigroup C, -2.21%, fell 2.2% after the bank was told it had to address weaknesses in its handling of financial data by US banking regulators. Manchester Uniteds MANU, +25.84%, jumped 25.8% on Wednesday after club owners confirmed they were exploring a potential financial investment or outright sale of the legendary Premier League outfit. HP Inc. HPQ shares +1.80% ended down 1.8% after company executives on Tuesday announced plans to cut their workforce by up to 10% in coming years while still releasing weaker-than-expected earnings forecasts. Credit Suisse CSGN +0.91% shares fell 6.1% after bank shareholders overwhelmingly approved a 4 billion franc ($4.2 billion) fundraising plan on Wednesday. In two votes, shareholders supported a private placement plan as well as a discounted share rights offering.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article

