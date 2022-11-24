UK Secures $1.84 Billion Investment in ESA Program Supported by Earth Observation Sector





The UK government plans to invest $1.84 billion in its vital space program at the European Space Agency ministers meeting in Paris this year. The investment will cover programs ranging from space sustainability to support for the UK-built Rosalind Franklin Mars rover. As the EU continues to delay linkages with the Copernicus program, it has committed to supporting the Earth observation sector.

Leading successful negotiations with the UK Space Agency in Paris, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation George Freeman secured record commitments to grow the UK space sector and deliver on increased national space strategy ambitions for previous investments made in 2019.

Groundbreaking deals include:

Significant UK investment of $315 million in earth observation and climate programs: 45% increase, funding set aside for Copernicus engagement to support the sector while EU program associations continue to delay UK-built Rosalind Franklin Mars Rover ESA’s commitment to a launch to Mars in 2028 will see UK industry play a leading role in developing a new landing platform. Leading innovation Securing observational capabilities while supporting expertise including UK leadership on the Vigil space weather mission, which navigates to a point in deep space known as L5 and provides advance warning of dangerous solar storms UK Met Offices Space Weather Operations Center , enabling the UK to set standards for satellite climate measurements and securing funding for further development of the TRUTHS mission. Climate Measurement Accuracy

As a founding member of the EU-independent ESA, the UK’s space and commercial satellite sector will play a leading role in future international missions and innovative commercial programmes. There are over 47,000 jobs in the UK space sector, creating around 16.5 billion jobs annually.

Satellites provide critical insights into climate and environment, and the UK has committed to remaining at the forefront of Earth observation technology in its national space strategy. The new investment allows the UK to work with ESA to use its space to combat climate change and deliver programs that support national interests.

UK Minister for Science, Research and Innovation George Freeman said:

The fast-growing global commercial space sector is driving a new space race for geopolitical and commercial soft power. This is the forefront of our scientific superpower mission.

As space is a fundamentally collaborative endeavor, the European Space Agency Council of Ministers was an important opportunity to deepen international relations with the goal of advancing space technology for the benefit of all.

We are delighted to return from the conference with a strong package of commitments as well as the ability to support our outstanding Earth Observation Sector to shield us from the uncertainties posed by EU delays as we continue to pursue Copernicus. Association.

These new investments will support continued growth in the UK space and commercial satellite sector, creating new jobs across the UK from Cornwall to northern Scotland and securing UK leadership in space sustainability. They will put our scientists and engineers at the forefront of the world’s most important missions and programs that drive transformative innovation.

The UK committed $615 million to the ESA core space science budget, securing opportunities for UK companies to bid on high-value contracts and establishing a new science leadership role for UK universities. Upcoming ESA science missions range from finding rocky Earth-like planets outside the solar system (Plato) to sending the first gravitational wave observatory into space (LISA).

The UK space sector will benefit from the following commitments:

$217 million for the global exploration program, supporting robotic missions to Mars and contributing to the Artemis lunar program, including the Argonaut (European Large Logistics Lander), Gateway Space Station, and commercial lunar communications system; $206 million for the communications program; To support a constellation of 111 million low-orbit satellites to enable faster 5G and future 6G connectivity, develop new optical and quantum communication systems, enhance space safety and security, improve forecasting and build resilience. European Center for Space Applications and Communications at Harwell Protecting critical national infrastructure from hazardous space weather, addressing growing space debris and accelerating growth, $71 million in additional investments in high-potential areas including orbital satellite services and manufacturing reduce dependence on non-European countries for critical electrical and electronic components, support emerging fields such as space-based solar power, and power systems derived from radioactive isotope heat and nuclear waste. to fuel the next generation of missions.

Through our investment in ESA, we are participating in a range of ambitious programs to help put the UK at the forefront of Earth observation technology and know-how. This includes investments in Aeolus-2, ESA Digital Twin Earth and InCubed-2, as well as additional targeted funding for the TRUTHS and FutureEO programs. A total of 122 million measurement packages are being delivered through ESA as part of a broader support program for the earth observation sector in the UK.

Additional investments include more than $30 million for satellite navigation innovation and $13 million to support commercial spaceflight, counting down the launch of the first satellite from British soil.

British Space Agency CEO Dr Paul Bate said:

From protecting our planet to exploring new worlds, we invest in these programs because they benefit humanity and deliver strong returns to the UK economy.

Our ESA membership adds significant firepower to our national space ambitions and complements the British Space Agency’s work in stimulating investment, delivering new missions and capabilities, and advocating space power for businesses and people across the country.

Taken together, this represents the most ambitious and comprehensive investment package ever with ESA. This also follows last week’s financial report in which the Prime Minister promised to uphold the UK’s commitment to increase R&D investment to $20 billion a year by 2024-25.

Copernicus and Earth Observations

These investments come in the context of the EU’s ongoing delay in agreeing to the UK’s association with EU research programmes, including the Copernicus Earth Observation programme.

The Earth observation sector has suffered instability as a result of this uncertainty. That’s why the government announced today an aid package of up to $200 million, initially distributed as part of funding allocated to EU program associations. It has been used for this purpose for two years, given the constant delays.

122 million segments of the package were allocated to five of ESA’s outstanding programs, with an additional 66 million segments allocated to 12 UK-led projects.

The package covers a strong range of national and international projects across all aspects of the sector, from collection and processing to application of earth observation data. It focuses on climate and meteorological science, building on the UK’s significant strengths in this area, while providing direct benefits to the UK economy and supporting our shared global ambitions to combat climate change.

See more about Copernicus mitigation packages.

Note to editors

1. GBP figures are affected by exchange rates as all subscriptions to the ESA program are in Euros.

2. Total investment amount includes $378 million to manage inflation impacts and exchange rate volatility.

