It’s the Guns: A Violent Week in a Deadly Year Sparks Familiar American Responses | Gun control in the United States





It was the last extended hours for the store Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter in the commercial heart of Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city. Shoppers rushed for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping. Then shots rang out.

Shortly after 10 p.m., an employee, believed to be a manager, entered a break room at the back of the store where staff were congregating at the start of the night shift and, according to an eyewitness, had just started spraying. The shooter used a pistol to shoot his victims, then turned the gun on himself, all within minutes.

Store worker Donya Prioleau captured the horror of the moment on Facebook. She expressed not only her own trauma at seeing three friends killed by a silent gunman right in front of her, but also wider despair at another mass shooting two days before a holiday meant for reflection and celebration.

She wrote: A baby, mom, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, grandparents from someone who didn’t come home tonight! Thanksgiving is a holiday that we celebrate with our friends and family, there are those who cannot. I can’t ignore what happened in that break room.

It’s not just the families and friends of the dead and injured who won’t be celebrating on Thursday. Three days before the Walmart shooting, a man armed with a long gun walked into an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and opened fire.

As a result, the families of five people killed and 25 injured have nothing left to thank. And it does not stop there.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been seven mass shootings in the United States in as many days. In addition to bloodshed in Chesapeake and Colorado Springs, four people were killed Sunday at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma; a mother and her three children were shot dead Friday in Richmond, Va.; and mass shootings defined as four or more people killed or injured with a firearm have occurred in Illinois, Mississippi and Texas.

In total, Thanksgiving week saw 22 people killed and 44 injured, all through the barrel of a gun.

According to the archival definition, there have been 606 mass shootings in the United States this year. This means that 2022 is shaping up to be one of the worst years in recent memory, matching or surpassing the bloodshed of 2020 which recorded 610 such incidents and last year which saw 690.

The painful collision of so many tragedies in a week of national rejoicing would perhaps be cause for widespread introspection. But the public response fell quickly and predictably into patterns all too familiar to observers of the gun crisis in the Americas.

In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin marked the second of weeks of mass shootings with the worn-out refrain: Our hearts break with the Chesapeake community this morning, heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.

As noted by Shannon Watts, one of gun control’s most astute advocates, the governor’s response lacked two poignant words: shooter and shooter. In his own analysis of a devastating week, Watts was more direct.

It’s the fucking guns, she tweeted. If more guns and fewer gun laws made us safer, America would be the safest nation in the world. But 400,000,000 guns in civilian hands, coupled with weak gun laws, have given us a gun homicide rate 25 times higher than any other country.

In Colorado, the Club Q shooting suspect was released from hospital and is currently being held in the local county jail. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was due to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday, facing possible murder and hate crime charges.

The suspects’ names were changed six years ago from Nicholas Franklin Brink. In court documents, defense attorneys for the suspects said they were non-binary and used pronouns.

The suspect appears to have been in possession of deadly weapons before the shooting despite an incident 18 months ago in which their mother was threatened with a pipe bomb. There is no evidence that authorities invoked a state red flag law that allows the seizure of weapons from anyone deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Colorado Springs has a reputation as one of America’s most conservative cities. It is home to several prominent evangelical and anti-abortion Christian groups.

In 2019, El Paso County, which covers the city, declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure referred to the constitutional right to bear arms, exercised in protest against attempts to tighten gun control in the state following several horrific mass shootings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/23/us-gun-violence-mass-shootings-2022-walmart-virginia-colorado The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos