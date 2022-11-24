UK is starting to get real about Europe – POLTICO





Paul Taylor is a contributing editor at POLITICO.

In the six years of chaos and condemnation since Britons voted to leave the EU, there are signs that the UK is showing an unexpected outbreak of common sense in its approach to the EU.

In his first week in office, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Brexiteer, has sent clear signals that he wants more constructive relations with Brussels and Paris and avoids a trade war with Britain’s biggest economic partners.

Gone is the nationalist bombardment of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the staggering chaos that his successor, Liz Truss, wrecked the economy for Brexit dividends. Instead, both give way to sudden pragmatism as Sunak seeks pragmatic solutions to festering problems.

This shift in outlook may be partly due to the recognition that Europe must unite in the face of threats to the common security of Russian President Vladimir Putin. I support Ukraine more than France or Germany.

It could also be due to the dire economic situation the UK finds itself in after the collapse of the Truss short-lived experiment in deregulated, low-tax Singapore-on-the-Thames. Or perhaps German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s hardline stance on EU deals with Britain had a sobering effect. Now there could be a change in public opinion in the UK who consider leaving the bloc a mistake by a margin of 56% to 32%.

Whatever the reason, it’s a welcome start.

In just three weeks, Sunac signed the EU Defense Initiative to make it easier to move troops around the continent, acted to improve Britain-Ireland relations, and created political space for a possible compromise on pesky trade issues. . With Northern Ireland, which has soured relations with Brussels since Britain left the European Union.

In their first meeting, Sunak told US President Joe Biden that he wanted to conclude a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol by April next year, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement. So the sustained pressure from Washington is also starting to pay off.

The prime minister also tried to thaw chilly relations with France, and reached an agreement with Paris to crack down on migrants crossing the Channel from northern France in small boats. Now, only two nuclear powers in Europe have agreed to hold a bilateral summit early next year for the first time since 2018, with a focus on strengthening defense cooperation.

Truss had already taken a symbolic first step towards reconciliation by agreeing to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community last month after it said the jury was still divided on whether Macron was a friend or foe of Britain. I took a step. The geopolitical grouping was designed by Macron to bring together the entire European family, excluding Russia and Belarus.

Besides, the torrent of European-blaming rhetoric from Conservative ministers has all but dried up, at least for now. To avoid putting out the lights in the UK by cutting energy exports when supplies are tight this winter, it is suddenly back in vogue to be on good terms with your neighbors.

The tone of contrition adopted by Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker, once one of the most hardline Brexit hardliners, was one of the most striking signs of this new humility. I admit I have caused a lot of inconvenience, pain and hardship in my own determination and struggle to get Britain out of the European Union, he recently told Ireland’s RT radio. Some of our actions did not respect Ireland’s legitimate interests. And I want to get it right.

Meanwhile, in encouraging news, Sunak is considering deprioritizing legislation to review, reform or automatically scrap some 2,400 retained EU laws, standards and regulations by the end of 2023, after ousted Brexit ideologue Jacob Rees-Mogg. is known to be doing. He pissed off just about everyone. The prime minister now seems to be accepting pleas from businesses to give the review far more time and avoid regulatory gaps.

A bonfire of EU regulations will inevitably spark new trade tensions with Brussels, just as Britain’s independent fiscal oversight body, the Office of Budget Responsibility, has just confirmed the growth-destroying damage caused by Brexit.

This is not the end of the bloc and Britain’s traumatic rupture. Earlier this week, Sunak underscored just how nerve-wracking the issue is when he had to deny reports that senior government officials were considering a Swiss-style relationship with the EU to ensure frictionless trade. He swore he would never match EU rules on his watch.

To borrow Churchill’s words, it may not even be the beginning of the end. But that’s probably the end of the beginning.

Shattering the illusion of a deregulated fiscal haven fueled by borrowing with no new revenues had the sobering effect of Britain giving Sunac a political chance to mend EU relations. After all, the Conservatives cannot afford to defend another prime minister after Theresa May, Johnson and Truss.

But beyond the tone of reconciliation, the real test still lies.

Sunak will have to face the hardline Protestant Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to push for a compromise with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

As the province remains part of the EU Single Market under the Withdrawal Treaty, such transactions will inevitably involve some customs checks in Northern Ireland for goods arriving from the UK, even if scaled back from the original plan. It should also include the role of the European Union Court of Justice as the ultimate arbiter of EU law. Both are damned to the DUP.

But securing such an agreement would open the door to a calmer, more collaborative and more sustainable relationship, at least between London and Brussels.

It could be Sunak’s legacy.

