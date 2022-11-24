Murkowski wins U.S. Senate race from Alaska





Lisa Murkowski waves to supporters on her election night Nov. 8 in downtown Anchorage. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

US Senator Lisa Murkowski defeated a conservative challenger for re-election, defying former President Donald Trump’s promise to make her pay to vote to convict him in his second impeachment.

With the ranked picks compiled on Wednesday, Murkowski received 53.7% of the vote. Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-endorsed candidate, got 46.3%. Murkowski’s total jumped once Democrat Pat Chesbro was eliminated. His followers then overwhelmingly backed Murkowski.

“Thank you, Alaska,” Murkowski said in a statement. I am honored that Alaskans of all regions, backgrounds, and partisan affiliations have once again placed their trust in me to continue to work with them and on their behalf in the United States Senate. I look forward to continuing the important work ahead of us.

Murkowski was already in the lead with only first-choice ballots counted in the Nov. 8 election. Before the knockout round, Murkowski had 43.4% of the vote against Tshibakas 42.6%.

The election result is a defeat for pure and hard republicanism. Tshibaka tends to refer to political opponents as “leftists” and “extremists”. She allied with Trump and supported his election denialism.

Kelly Tshibaka speaks to reporters on her November 8 election night in Anchorage. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

In a lengthy statement on Wednesday, Tshibaka congratulated Murkowski on his victory. But she also had beards for the disastrous Biden administration, Washington insiders and the new ranked-choice voting system she called an incumbent protection program.

I love this state with all my heart because of its endless potential and because of the resilient, compassionate and fiercely loyal people who call it home, she said. I will continue to fight for Alaska and for us the people, but I will take some time to think about what that might look like.

Tshibaka also thanked Trump and God.

The election was also a referendum on Murkowski’s moderate Republican style, which includes backing abortion rights and working with Democrats to push through big infrastructure bills. It’s a style that’s become so rare in a polarized political world that some Republicans say she’s not a Republican at all, and the times she crossed paths with Trump alienated her even further from the Republican base in Alaska.

Murkowski almost surely would have lost to Tshibaka in a traditional partisan primary. But this year, for the first time, candidates from all parties appeared on the same ballot. The top four qualified for the November 8 ballot: Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro and Buzz Kelley.

Kelley dropped out in September and endorsed Tshibaka. His name was still on the ballot, however, and with 2.9% of the first choice votes, he was the first candidate eliminated. His supporters preferred Tshibaka to Murkowski.

The new system, adopted by Alaskan voters in 2020, favors moderate candidates and gives political parties less control. This also worked in favor of Murkowski, as the state party censored her and backed Tshibaka.

Murkowski also had the starter’s perks. She has been one of two U.S. senators from Alaska since 2002, nominated by her father. This election season, his campaign raised $10 million, more than double Tshibaka’s total.

Murkowski had the help of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. A political action committee he is affiliated with has poured millions into the race, much of it funding attack ads on Tshibaka.

Tshibaka, a Harvard-trained attorney who has worked in watchdog roles at several federal agencies in Washington, DC, called McConnell’s move an absolute desecration of democracy.

Alaska Republicans have declared Lisa Murkowski not our Republican choice, she told reporters last month. McConnell comes in with millions and millions of dollars from outside Alaska saying no, this is the person you’re going to choose, against the wishes of the people of Alaska. It is fundamentally anti-American.

After election day, Tshibaka said she was raising money for a possible legal battle over the result. His campaign did not publicly discuss the possibility on Wednesday.

Related stories:

Peltola wins US House race in Alaska by 10 points

Alaska Governor Dunleavy is re-elected

Last vote matches first-choice general election in Alaska

Missed the vote count for ranked choices? Look now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alaskapublic.org/2022/11/23/murkowski-wins-alaskas-u-s-senate-race/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos