UK experts helped shut down Covid lab leak theory.





Top scientists, including Sir Patrick Vallance, have been warned that Covid-19 may have evolved in lab animals, but they’ve come together in a paper shutting down the lab leak theory.

A paper titled The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, published in Nature Medicine in March 2020, argued that natural spillovers played a very important role in causing the pandemic and suppressing debate about the origin of the virus.

However, a newly published email from early 2020 revealed that the author had a lengthy discussion with experts, including Sir Patrick and Sir Jeremy Farrar, head of the Wellcome Trust, weeks prior to publication.

In that discussion, experts were advised that the unusual traits seen in Covid-19 could evolve in lab animals as well as in the wild.

They were also warned that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is conducting research on the bat coronavirus under worrisome levels of biosecurity.

However, when the paper was published, all references to Wuhan’s biological security concerns were removed, and the authors argued that laboratory evolution of the virus was unlikely.

Since publication, questions have been raised about the drafting and formalization of the paper.

Lead author of the paper, Professor Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, previously told colleagues that the virus’s features appear to have been engineered in the laboratory.

However, there was no mention of this in the newspaper.

‘It’s important to keep an open mind’

“It’s important to understand how all pathogens emerge so we can prevent future epidemics,” Wellcome chief Dr. Jeremy Farrar said in a new email released in response to a freedom of information request.

In my opinion, scientific evidence continues to point to SARS-CoV-2 crossing from animals to humans as the most likely scenario.

However, as evidence-gathering efforts continue, it is important to keep an open mind and work internationally to understand the emergence of Covid and its variant strains to end this pandemic and reduce the risk of future events.

A spokesperson for the Office for Government Sciences said: The Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor ensures that policies and decisions are informed by the best scientific evidence.

GCSA promotes full transparency and open exchange of ideas and scientific opinions, as reflected by the email exchange.

The emails were released following an FOI request from freelance journalist James Tobias.

More reasons to believe scientists tried not to upset China

In March 2020, just days before the UK went into its first lockdown, an influential scientific paper was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

The paper, titled “The Proximal Origins of SARS-CoV-2,” argued that the deadly new virus sweeping the planet was of natural origin, jumping from animals to humans.

Covid emerged just miles from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), where scientists have been collecting and manipulating bat coronaviruses, leading to widespread speculation that the lethal test may have leaked from the lab.

However, serious exploration of laboratory theory effectively stopped after the research paper was published.

Now, new emails reveal that some of the authors actually suspected a lab leak and had discussions with leading scientists, including Sir Patrick Vallance and Sir Jeremy, in the weeks prior to publication.

In a chain of emails discussing the original draft, one of the authors conceded that the virus would look the same whether it evolved naturally or in lab rats in a process known as “passaging.”

In a February 8, 2020 email, Dr. Robert Garry of Tulane University noted similar effects were seen when avian flu was passed in laboratory chickens.

However, when the paper was published, the authors dismissed the possibility and concluded: Our analysis clearly demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or intentionally engineered virus.

One of the reasons the authors removed the laboratory theory from the paper is that Covid-19 contains sugars known as “o-glycans” that help the immune system.

In their Nature Medicine paper, they said they showed the virus couldn’t have been created in a lab.

But they failed to point out that if viruses evolved in laboratory animals, they would also contain o-glycans, a fact discussed in the email.

In fact, Sir Patrick said in an email that “glycan points” could be used in the paper as “additional weight to the phylogeny.”

The original draft also pointed out that research to alter bat coronaviruses like Sars had been conducted in Wuhan for years at a dangerous biosecurity level. This fact was later removed from the completed paper.

In one email exchange, Sir Jeremy even warned that research in Wuhan was like “the Wild West.”

The release of the emails would add more fuel to accusations that the prominent scientists publicly and effectively stopped investigating the lab leak in order not to upset China, while privately believing it was possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/23/uk-experts-helped-shut-covid-lab-leak-theory-weeks-told-might/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos