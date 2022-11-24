Britain’s highest net migration since World War II | british news





The UK has recorded the most net migration since World War II.

About 504,000 more people came to the UK than left last year, more than Liverpool’s population.

The number reached 329,000 in 2015, a new postwar high.

According to ONS data, a total of over 1 million people arrived in the country last year.

The report also said about 35,000 people arrived across the English Channel in small boats during the year ending June 2022.

But according to data released by the Ministry of Defense earlier this month, that number topped 40,000.

The total population arriving in England was estimated at 1.1 million.

According to ONS, much of the increase has been driven by students arriving to study. A total of 487,000 student visas had been issued by June 2022, an increase of 71%.

By June 2022, the number of people granted asylum in the UK was down 24% from 2019, despite a 77% increase in applications.

A total of 63,089 asylum applications were filed, the highest since 2003 and a 75% increase from 2016, when the European migration crisis peaked.

Work visas increased by 72% in 2019 compared to pre-pandemic data of 331,000 cases through June 2022.

More than 170,000 visas have been issued to Ukrainians, boosting that number among people fleeing war in Ukraine.

Under an initiative launched in January 2021, around 28,000 British expatriates have come to Hong Kong to help them avoid potential persecution. 21,000 arrived in a separate resettlement program to help people fleeing Afghanistan.

A total of 45,000 British nationals left the UK during the same period.

“In the 12 months ending June 2022, a series of global events impacted international migration patterns,” said Jay Lindop, director of ONS’ Center for International Migration.

“All of this, put together, is unprecedented. This includes the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the UK, the first full period post-EU transition, the war in Ukraine, the resettlement of Afghans and a new visa pathway for British nationals (overseas) in Hong Kong. , they all contributed to the record levels of long-term immigration we’ve seen.”

