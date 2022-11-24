Space Force Presents Forces to US Indo-Pacific Command > US Indo-Pacific Command > 2015





CAMP HM SMITH, Hawaii — The U.S. Space Force (USSF) officially activated and assigned U.S. Space Forces, Indo-Pacific (USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC) to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command during a ceremony Nov. 22 at Camp HM Smith under Brig. General Anthony Mastalir.

USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC is the second service component to submit forces to a combatant command and the first to submit to a foreign combatant command. The component reports directly to the Chief of Space Operations for the execution of Title 10 responsibilities for service-specific administrative and support functions.

“This is truly a historic moment for the Space Force,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman. “This is an important step as we normalize space in the joint force. Given the multi-domain nature of today’s warfare, space must be deeply integrated into the joint team.

Having space-dedicated field components removes layers of bureaucracy and aligns with how other services provide forces to the commander. Additionally, the activation of the USSF component at INDOPACOM clarifies command relationships, roles and responsibilities.

“Our approach requires the joint force to think, act and operate differently by synchronizing our operations, realigning our posture and advancing our combat capabilities,” said Admiral John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. “Today’s ceremony represents tangible progress in accomplishing our mission of deterrence, while simultaneously increasing our ability to defend the homeland, protect the joint force, operate in contested space and provide outreach. to the battlespace in all areas.”

USSF Service Components integrate at the component level and provide combatant commanders with a subordinate space commander, organic space planning and employment expertise, and command and control based on the priorities and operational combat requirements of the joint force.

USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC will provide USINDOPAC with a cadre of space experts who can work with allies and partners to integrate space activities into shared operations, activities, and investments. In doing so, USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC enhances security from the Indian Ocean through South and East Asia to the West Coast of the United States. Additionally, USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC promotes regional stability and advances U.S. partnerships in the region.

“Today we are doubling down on our commitment to integrating space into all components, all areas,” said Brig. General Anthony Mastalir, commander of US Space Forces Pacific. “Our task is simple: to ensure that INDOPACOM warfighters maximize the combat effects available from space capabilities – capabilities across all services, U.S. Space Command, the intelligence community, and commercial space.”

USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC will be headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii to maximize synergy with USINDOPACOM headquarters and the existing air operations center with US Pacific Air Forces.

The stand-up at USINDOPACOM is the USSF’s plan to present forces to other combatant commands. The country’s newest service plans to establish two additional field commands and present them to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Forces Korea by the end of the calendar year. Planning is also underway to establish USSF service components at each of the remaining combatant commands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pacom.mil/Media/News/News-Article-View/Article/3227773/space-force-presents-forces-to-us-indo-pacific-command/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos