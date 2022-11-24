Scottish independence referendum blocked by UK Supreme Court





London CNN —

The UK Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish government could not unilaterally hold a second referendum on whether to secede from the UK, a blow to independence activists who would welcome Westminster’s pro-union establishment.

The court unanimously rejected an attempt by the Scottish National Party (SNP) to force a vote next October because it was not endorsed by the UK Parliament.

But the decision won’t stop the heated debate about independence that has enveloped British politics over the past decade.

Scotland last held a vote on the issue with Westminster approval in 2014, with voters rejecting the possibility of independence 55% to 45%.

Nonetheless, pro-independent SNPs have dominated politics north of the border at the expense of traditional pro-union groups. Successive SNP leaders have promised to give Scottish voters another chance to vote, especially after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon’s latest push involves holding an advisory referendum later next year, similar to the 2016 poll that resulted in Brexit. But the country’s highest court agreed that even a non-binding vote would require Westminster oversight given its practical implications.

A legally held referendum would have important political consequences in relation to the Commonwealth and the British Parliament, said Lord Reid as he read the Court’s decision.

It will strengthen or undermine the democratic legitimacy of the Union and the British Parliament’s sovereignty over Scotland, depending on which view prevails, he said, and it will support or undermine the independence movement’s democratic credentials.

Sturgeon said he accepted the ruling on Wednesday but tried to frame the decision as another pillar of his withdrawal argument. Scotland’s law not allowing us to choose our own future without Westminster’s consent debunks the notion of voluntary partnership as a myth and claims Britain’s independence, she wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, she accused the UK government of blatant rejection of democracy.

Sturgeon said her next step to achieving the vote would be to brand the next UK general election, scheduled for January 2025 at the latest, as a Scottish proxy referendum.

But British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has heralded the court’s clear and decisive ruling as an opportunity to step out of the independence debate. He told Parliament that the people of Scotland want to work to address the major challenges we face collectively.

Opinion polls show Scots are narrowly divided on whether or not to secede from the UK, and no clear consensus has yet emerged on either side.

England and Scotland have had a political alliance since 1707, but many Scots have long resented what they see as an English-dominated one-sided relationship. Scottish voters have historically rejected the ruling Conservative Party at the ballot box and over the past decade have voted hard but futilely on Brexit, stoking debate over the issue.

Since 1999 Scotland has had a mandated government. This means that many, but not all, decisions are made in the Scottish Parliament headed by the SNP in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

