US fears Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine





But in the event of continued battlefield casualties or a complete collapse of the Russian military, some senior officials working on the issue have determined that Moscow may resort to the use of chemical weapons, including those that the country has been associated with use in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. .

Such an attack would involve easily concealable chemicals, making it harder for Western countries to target Moscow, an official said. Russia could use pharmaceutical agents known colloquially as PBAs, the official said. Some chemicals could be used for a massive attack, even though Moscow has been known to use the nerve agent Novichok against one or two people at a time, officials and experts said. For example, some chemicals can be aerosolized or used in munitions to inflict damage on a large group of people.

The National Security Council declined to comment.

The United States has long known that Russia is investing in increasing its chemical weapons capability. This fall, senators were briefed on Russia’s stockpile of chemical weapons and the threat in Ukraine, according to a congressional aide. But concerns about their potential use in Ukraine come as US officials increasingly believe Russia will resort to unconventional warfare if it continues to lose ground.

The Ukrainian army fires a captured Russian T-80 tank at the Russian position in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. | LIBKOS/AP Photo

This assessment pushes the Biden administration to improve detection and preparation for a possible chemical attack. This fall, the Pentagon sent teams to Eastern European countries to refresh their armed forces on procedures in the event of a chemical or biological threat, according to a DoD official and another person familiar with the effort. In the meantime, the United States has provided Kyiv with chemical, biological and nuclear protective equipment as part of billions of dollars in security assistance.

Senior officials are also pushing to rework the US approach to preparing for and responding to potential chemical weapons attacks by various actors, including Russia. The Biden administration is drawing up plans to increase investment in manufacturing capabilities for early detection systems and wearable technologies such as masks. He also wants to reassess how to collect better data and information on country capacities and stocks.

The United States has stepped up efforts to track Russia’s use of the nerve agent Novichok after the international community linked it to the poisonings of Navalny, an outspoken opponent of Putin, and Sergei Skripal, a British citizen who worked as a Russian intelligence officer. .

In 2018, Skripal and her daughter needed medical intervention after coming into contact with Novichok. And in 2020 Navalny was hospitalized in Germany where officials said there was unequivocal evidence he was poisoned via Novichok while on board a flight. Both men are still alive.

Russia has also been associated with the use of chemical weapons in Syria. The United States has accused Moscow of helping the Syrian government cover up its use of banned toxic munitions during its civil war.

Experts and officials said tracking pharmaceutical agents and gathering intelligence on their development, especially for offensive purposes, has become increasingly difficult. Substances used to develop chemical weapons are easily concealed and can be incorporated into legitimate industries, said Gregory Koblentz, director of the biodefense graduate program at George Mason University.

Our traditional intelligence methods that were really good, like satellite imagery and signals intelligence, aren’t really helpful in telling you what’s going on inside any of these critical biological facilities, Koblentz said. You really need human intelligence to do this, which is very difficult to obtain.

There have been signs that Russia may resort to unconventional warfare. Intelligence provided by the United States this fall showed that senior officials believed Russia might use nuclear weapons in an act of desperation. And in October, Russian officials claimed Ukraine was planning a false flag operation by detonating a dirty bomb on its own territory and put its forces on high alert to respond to a possible chemical, biological or nuclear attack. .

Western leaders have dismissed the allegations, warning that Moscow could use the false accusation as a pretext to escalate the conflict. US officials at the time expressed concern that Russia might itself use a dirty bomb, a weapon improvised from radioactive nuclear waste and conventional explosives, and then blame Ukraine for it.

During the crisis, U.S. officials made a flurry of phone calls to their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, and concerns about a possible dirty bomb threat eased somewhat, a senior DoD official said.

Officials do not believe a nuclear or chemical attack is likely. Defense officials believe the fighting will slow during the winter months when rain and mud make it harder for tanks and armored vehicles to move, and neither side will make much headway on the battlefield. Despite Kyiv’s hard-won victory in recapturing the strategic southern city of Kherson, they anticipate hard fighting to regain ground on the east bank of the Dnieper, where Russian forces have consolidated.

They don’t have the military mass to win in the short term, barring a major Russian collapse, a DoD official said. It could happen, but then we go up the climbing ladder.

Still, the threat of chemical weapons is taken seriously within the administration, officials said.

We have always been aware that they had the means and capability to use these types of weapons, a Pentagon official said. Our assessment remains the same. We maintain a close observation of this conflict, but we have not seen anything that would make us change our posture.

The United States has sanctioned Russia for its use of Novichok, targeting entities involved in developing the country’s chemical weapons capabilities. He also sanctioned Russian groups involved in developing Moscow’s biological weapons capabilities.

In recent months, without providing evidence, Russian officials have publicly claimed that the United States has a secret biological weapons program. For the first time in nearly 25 years, Russia this year convened a hearing regarding its claims under the Biological Weapons Convention, an international treaty signed in 1975 to prevent countries from developing and using biological weapons. .

Officials and experts say this is an attempt by Russia to push disinformation as a way to discredit the United States as it continues to increase its support for Ukraine on the field of battle.

