New British Astronaut Unveiled – GOV.UK





The UK has a new career astronaut, parachute astronaut and prospective astronaut following the UK Space Agency’s record investment and rigorous selection process for the European Space Agency (ESA) announced today (Wednesday 23 November) in Paris.

Rosemary Coogan became the third British astronaut to be selected by the ESA, after Tim Peake and Helen Sharman, while former Paralympian John McFall became the first British disabled astronaut. Megane Christian has successfully completed her astronaut selection process and will be a member of the ESA Astronaut Reserve.

They are among the first astronauts released by ESA since 2009. A little over 22,500 people applied for the astronaut call, which began last year, including 2,000 from the UK, and 257 people with disabilities applied for the astronaut call.

The announcement came after an ESA ministerial meeting in Paris, where the British space agency committed $1.84 billion in funding to new missions and programs.

Science and Space Secretary George Freeman said:

The Tim Peakes Principia mission demonstrated how space can inspire millions across the country and demonstrated Britain’s role as a space science superpower. Today’s announcement of the next British ESA astronaut is an international tribute to British space scientists and the UK’s commitment to space for all.

Just as sport is the ultimate test ground for human endeavor on earth, space is the ultimate test bed for science and technology. Just as the London 2012 Paralympic Games changed the Paralympic Games’ global profile, space is the ultimate environment for demonstrating our commitment to the value of joint efforts for humanity and the planet. We congratulate Rosemary, John and Megane on their amazing work and look forward to inspiring a new generation.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station support hundreds of experiments. This research will help develop new materials and medical treatments and provide a better understanding of the underlying scientific processes. It also provides the knowledge necessary to send humans into space, to the moon, and one day to Mars.

Astronauts also participate in research as human test subjects to study the effects of space on the body, helping researchers understand the aging process that affects all of us on Earth.

Rosemary Coogan will join the ESA Astronaut Corps along with four other career astronauts from ESA member countries.

rosemary coogan

Recruitment of candidates with physical disabilities was the first in the world to be open to those who have lower extremity defects or are considered short and meet other recruitment criteria. ESA plans to invest in necessary space hardware modifications to enable them to serve as crew members on space missions.

All successful candidates went through screening, psychological, practical, psychometric tests, medical selection and interview selection.

Rosemary Coogan and her fellow new astronauts report to the ESA European Astronaut Center (EAC) in Cologne, Germany, to begin basic training activities in 2023. , the physics of space flight, new languages, survival training, how to fly a spaceship, and more. Then, when assigned to a mission, mission-specific training follows, which can take up to two years.

John McFall will be an integral part of the feasibility study figuring out what needs to be changed to ensure safe flight, for example on board a spacecraft or ISS.

John McFaul

It is also the first time ESA has established an astronaut reserve force made up of candidates who passed the entire selection process but were not hired.

They will receive a consulting contract from ESA while staying with their current employer.

British Space Agency Chief Executive Dr Paul Bate said:

Today is an important day for the British Space Agency, the space sector and the country as a whole. Through its investment in the European Space Agency, the UK is taking a leading role in space exploration and working with international partners to use its unique vantage point in space to benefit life on Earth.

Space has an incredible power to inspire, and I’m sure Rosemary, John, and Megane will become the heroes of many young people and inspire them to shoot for the stars. It’s also important to remember that behind every astronaut there is a dedicated team working behind the scenes to achieve amazing things, including in the UK.

Megan Christian

The position of astronaut is just one possible career path in the UK space industry, which generates $16.5 billion a year and employs 47,000 people in a variety of roles, from aerospace engineers, satellite technicians and research scientists to entrepreneurs and lawyers.

European Space Agency Cosmonaut Class 2022

As outlined in the National Space Strategy, the European Space Agency maintains a close multilateral partnership for the UK.

Studies show that for every 1 invested in ESA, there is an overall return of 11.80 to the UK economy.

UK and human space exploration

The British Space Agency has been a member of the ESA Manned Exploration Program since 2012 and today has invested $1.84 billion in programs ranging from space sustainability to support for the UK-built Rosalind Franklin Mars Rover and support for Earth Observation. ESA ministerial meeting in Paris.

In 1989, Helen Sharman was selected for Project Juno and became the first British astronaut. She spent eight days in space and became the first female astronaut to visit the Mir space station.

Tim Peake was the first British recruit through the ESA Astronaut Program in 2009. His six-month Principia mission to the International Space Station began on December 15, 2015.

During Tim Peakes’ mission, there were more than 250 science experiments aboard the ISS, and he was regularly tested to record the effects space and weightlessness had on his bones, muscles, and organs. Mars. Peake was also the first British astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

