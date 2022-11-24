Will Republicans cut US aid to Ukraine? | 2022 US Midterm Elections





The 2022 U.S. midterm elections were set to be a macabre affair for President Joe Bidens’ Democratic Party. Turns out voters had other ideas.

Yes, inflation and high gas prices were important to them, but the fear of further losing women’s rights over their own bodies, cherished by most Americans, was also important. Result: the Democrats now have the possibility of creating a single-vote head in the Senate.

However, they lost control of the House of Representatives, where a wafer-thin Republican majority could limit what Biden can do for the rest of his term. The world needs to sit up and pay attention: a divided government will have significant implications not only for domestic governance but also for foreign policy, from Ukraine to China to sanctions and more.

Change of Ukraine?

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the US Congress has approved $68 billion in aid for Kyiv and the Biden administration requested another $37 billion last week. This financial support has mostly received bipartisan support.

The largest such appropriation passed in May with broad bipartisan support and just 57 tie votes in the House of Representatives, though all of those opposing it were Republicans.

But the midterm elections revealed the deep divisions within the Republican Party over how to support Ukraine financially and militarily. JD Vance, a Republican senator-elect from Ohio and a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has insisted that Congress must finally stop the flow of money to Ukraine.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won reelection, told a pre-midterm campaign rally that under Republicans, not a penny will go to the ‘Ukraine. Since the vote, she has introduced a resolution in Congress calling for an audit of US spending in Ukraine.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader who could be the next president, also said in October that under a Republican majority, Ukraine would no longer get a blank check. McCarthy’s statement can be interpreted as a tacit acknowledgment that he faces opposition to funding Ukraine from the most pro-Trump elements in his party.

While they may represent a minority in the Republican House caucus at this point, their closeness to the former president, who is up for re-election and is still widely admired within the Republican Party, could make them difficult to win. ignore.

While the Republican Party is unlikely to follow Greenes’ recommendation to halt funding for Ukraine, its leaders may seek to increase control over Ukraine-related credits and perhaps even impose certain limits on funding.

However, it should be noted that McCarthy reportedly backtracked on his blank check comments in private conversations with national security officials, assuring them that he had no intention of getting rid of his support for the ‘Ukraine.

It’s also important to remember that while Trump’s rhetoric has often proven pro-Kremlin, his administration has still imposed a wide range of sanctions against Russia.

Trump signed into law the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which provided secondary sanctions for those who do business with Russia. His administration has imposed more than 40 rounds of sanctions designations against Russia.

None of us should be surprised if Republicans seek to further expand the sanctions campaign against Moscow which, while aggressive at the moment, is still porous compared to the maximum pressure campaigns Washington is waging against rivals with smaller economies. like Iran, Syria or the North. Korea.

Sanctions and China: where opposites meet

Indeed, sanctions is an area where there is broad bipartisan consensus, regardless of which party is in the White House or in control of Congress.

Sanctions scholars have long argued that one of the main reasons policymakers gravitate toward the economic weapon is its ability to signal strength and resolve to a domestic audience. Whether this is the primary reason for the sanction is debatable, but it is certainly an almost gratuitous display of nationalism for members of Congress that seems to resonate in constituencies of all political stripes across the country.

The Trump administration has imposed a wide variety of measures against China, ranging from protectionist trade curbs to technology restrictions, which have targeted hundreds of Chinese companies, including leading firms like Huawei.

As expected, the Biden administration has continued with this approach. The administration has already signed bills such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law that bans most imports from China’s Xinjiang province and recently stepped up efforts to impose far-reaching tech restrictions. .

Expect the temperature against China to rise further in Washington, DC under a Republican-led House. There is currently a wide array of bipartisan laws against China pending before Congress.

Congress is considering an outbound screening mechanism to control US investment in China. Other bills with broad bipartisan support, such as the Transatlantic Telecommunications Act and the Promoting American International Leadership in 5G Act, aim to keep Chinese technology out of American supply chains and from those of its allies.

Many of these bills will likely receive serious consideration when the new Congress convenes in January. Opposition to China is not only in line with the agenda of Biden administrations. It is also a rare theme that links the orthodox Republican establishment in Washington, which aspires to the global primacy of the United States, and the wing of the MAGA party, which has taken a hard anti-Chinese turn in the last stages of the Trump presidency.

future hawk

The Republican takeover of the House likely ends any national legislative agenda of the Biden administration. On the other hand, American presidents have always tended to seek foreign policy achievements when domestic victories seem unlikely.

We could see more foreign policy activism from Biden as he seeks to solidify his legacy, he has yet to announce whether he will run again in 2024.

But whatever he decides, there’s a bigger risk here. At a time when a major pandemic war is devastating economies and food supplies around the world, a divided Congress could spur a new era of competition between Republicans and Democrats over who can be the more hawkish on foreign policy. It could affect politics on everything from China and trade protectionism to financing Ukraine.

The Biden administration came to power promising the electorate and the international community a return to pre-Trump norms.

America is back, Biden has repeatedly told his American partners.

But with the new Republican majority in the House and the specter of unity disrupted on issues like aid to Ukraine, what returns is uncertainty about what an already unstable world can expect. the United States.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

