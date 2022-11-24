US unemployment rises but remains low by historic levels | Unemployment News





Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs and these levels show extraordinary job security.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits hit its highest level since August, but still remains low by historical standards.

The Department of Labor reported on Wednesday that 240,000 people applied for unemployment assistance last week, up 17,000 from the previous week. The four-week moving average for claims, which dampens week-to-week volatility, rose 5,500 to 226,750.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs, and current low levels show that American workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

But that may not last.

To combat inflation that hit four-decade highs earlier this year, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate six times since March. The housing market collapsed under pressure from mortgage rates which have more than doubled in the past year. And many economists expect the United States to slide into a recession next year as rising borrowing costs slow economic activity.

But the labor market remained strong. Employers added 261,000 jobs last month and are creating an average of nearly 407,000 a month this year, on track to make 2022 the second-best year for hiring, after 2021, in government records dating back to 1940. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. The jobless rate is 3.7%, a few ticks above a half-century low.

Weekly new jobless claims were extremely low at the start of this year, remaining below 200,000 for much of February, March and April. They started rising after that and hit 261,000 in mid-July before falling again.

We expect layoffs to increase as demand weakens in response to higher interest rates, Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a research report. However, the move is expected to be gradual as companies are still grappling with labor shortages and will be reluctant to downsize.

The Department of Labor said Wednesday that 1.55 million people received unemployment assistance in the week ending November 12, up 48,000 from the previous week.

