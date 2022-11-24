Vikings-Patriots for Thanksgiving at US Bank Stadium





Health and safety protocols

The ASM Global US Bank Stadium management team continues to execute its VenueShield program, ensuring the facility is clean and certified to the highest health and safety standards. VenueShield focuses on six key elements of health and safety venue management best practices and specializes in sports and entertainment facilities. VenueShield’s Environmental Hygiene Program specifies surface disinfection protocols, enhanced cleaning methods and applications, and infection control plans.

The Vikings, ASM and MSFA are also implementing extensive cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing measures on game days and adhering to guidelines established by the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health. All high-touch surfaces throughout the stadium, including seats, ramps, eating surfaces, elevators and escalators, are cleaned, sanitized and sanitized before, during and after games. Hand sanitizer locations are located throughout US Bank Stadium, including entrances, lobbies, premium areas, and restrooms.

US Bank Stadium provides a clean and safe environment for guests with the virus protection of a bipolar ionization system, which is installed in every air handling unit at the venue. This cutting-edge technology actively contributes to better health by restoring indoor air to its natural state through an ionization process, mitigating or limiting airborne viruses and keeping the air fresh. cleaner and healthier stadium interior. The system installed at US Bank Stadium has been laboratory proven to effectively improve indoor air quality. Stadium officials also monitor airflow and take reasonable steps to maximize air exchange.

Downtown Minneapolis/US Bank Stadium Security/Safety

The Vikings and our stadium partners are working with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department, to ensure the number Appropriate law enforcement officers are on site and that US Bank Stadium and the surrounding areas are safe for Vikings fans, players and staff. Additionally, in conjunction with BEST Security, the team contracts hundreds of security personnel on match days to ensure a strong security presence throughout the stadium. For nighttime games in 2022, fans will see easily identifiable safety ambassadors present in several blocks surrounding the stadium and light towers will be strategically placed near parking lots and parking ramps. For more information on downtown public safety, please visit the websites of the City of Minneapolis, Meet Minneapolis and the Downtown Minneapolis Council.

US Bank Stadium has earned the Ecolab Science Certified seal. The program combines hospital sanitizers and food contact sanitizers approved for use against the COVID-19 virus with public health and food safety protocols, training and periodic audits, giving fans reassurance that practices are repeated and verified. Fans will see the Ecolab Science Certified seal displayed in participating areas of the stadium. For more information about the Ecolab Science Certified program, visit www.sciencecertified.com.

3M durable protective film

3M’s durable transparent protective film with antimicrobial technology is located in various high-touch areas throughout the stadium. The film has 24/7 surface protection with an EPA-registered antimicrobial agent to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and is specially designed to withstand repeated cleaning.

