US Navy Forced to Pay Software Company for License Violation

The US Navy was found guilty of hacking and ordered to pay a software company $154,400 for a lawsuit filed in 2016. The company, Bitmanagement Software GmbH, filed a lawsuit against the Navy, accusing the military branch of copyright infringement.

GmbH claimed to have released 38 copies of its 3D virtual reality software, BS Contact Geo, but while they were still in negotiations for additional licenses, the Navy installed the software on at least 558,466 machines between 2013 and 2015.

In the court filing, GmbH claimed that, without Bitmanagement’s prior knowledge or consent, the Navy installed BS Contact Go on hundreds of thousands of computers. Bitmanagement has not licensed or otherwise authorized these uses of its software, and the Navy has never compensated Bitmanagement for these uses of Bitmanagements software.

The company sued the Navy for nearly $600 million for willful copyright infringement of software which, according to the vendors’ website, is a 3D viewer that allows you to view and interact with 2D content/ cutting-edge 3D, and is digitally based. data captured from various sources (surveying, CAD, satellite imagery, airborne laser scanning, etc.).

Court documents stated that after GmbH filed a lawsuit in July 2016, the Navy uninstalled BS Contact Geo software from all of its computers and then reinstalled the software on 34 seats, for inventory purposes.

GmbH wrote in the court filing, The government knew or should have known that it was required to obtain a license to copy the Bitmanagement software onto each of the devices on which the Bitmanagement software was installed. The government, however, failed to obtain such licenses.

However, the Navy responded in a separate court filing, saying the existing licenses it had obtained allowed them to make additional copies of the software without requiring additional payment.

The defendant denies that the licenses were limited to the installation of BS Contact Geo on a total of 38 Navy personal computers, according to the filing. Defendant further asserts that the Navy purchased concurrent use network installation licenses from BS Contact Geo.

The software company claimed the license per copy was worth $1,067.76, but Navy expert witness David Kennedy, a certified public accountant (CPA) for Pricewaterhouse Coopers, determined the price per license was $1,067.76. at $200.

Kennedy’s testimony proved reliable, according to the court filing, adding that Kennedy said he looked at the Navy side of the equation, and what they had agreed to before, and what their final outcome was. use of the software, and the limited amount of use. .

The Federal Court of Claims determined that Kennedy’s finding was fair and reasonable and awarded GmbH $154,400.

