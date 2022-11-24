More than 100 arrested in Britain’s biggest fraud operation ever





An international one-stop spoof shop has collapsed in Britain’s largest fraud operation led by the Metropolitan Police.

In the US alone, more than 200,000 potential victims have been directly targeted through the scam website iSpoof.

At one stage, nearly 20 people a day were contacted by scammers hiding behind false identities using the site.

They posed as representatives of banks including Barclays, Santander, HSBC, Lloyds, Halifax, First Direct, Natwest, Nationwide and TSB.

The Scotland Yards Cyber ​​Crime Unit worked with international law enforcement agencies, including the National Crime Agency and authorities in the United States and Ukraine, this week to take down the website.

This was an important step in a global operation to target suspected organized crime groups from June 2021 out of the public eye.

iSpoof makes it appear as if criminals are calling banks, tax offices and other official authorities when attempting to defraud their victims.

Victims are believed to have lost tens of millions of pounds, and the victim behind the site made nearly $3.2 million in 20 months.

Detective Helen Rance, the Met’s head of cybercrime investigations, said:

Our message to criminals who have used this website is that we know your details and are working hard to find you wherever you are.

Commissioner Mark Rowley said: “The exploitation of technology by organized criminals is one of the greatest challenges to law enforcement in the 21st century.

With support from UK policing and our international partners, we are reinventing fraud investigations. The Met is targeting criminals at the heart of an illegal web that causes suffering to thousands.

By removing the tools and systems that scammers can use to defraud innocent people on a massive scale, this work demonstrates how we’ve decided to target corrupt individuals seeking to exploit often vulnerable victims.

The Mets Cyber ​​and Economic Crime Units coordinated the operation with the National Crime Agency, Europol, Eurojust, Dutch authorities and the FBI.

More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK, mostly for fraud.

iSpoof allowed users who paid for the service with Bitcoin to spoof their phone number and appear to be calling from a trusted source. This process is called spoofing.

Criminals attempt to trick people into handing over money or providing sensitive information such as one-time pass codes to their bank accounts.

The average loss of people reported being targeted is estimated at 10,000.

In the 12 months to August 2022, iSpoof made nearly 10 million fraudulent calls worldwide, of which about 3.5 million were from the UK.

Of these, 350,000 calls lasted more than a minute and reached 200,000 people.

About 48 million lost calls and texts through iSpoof reported to Action Fraud. The total amount is thought to be much higher, as fraud is greatly underreported.

The Met, which has also worked closely with the Cyber ​​Defense Alliance and UK Finance, is asking anyone who believes they have been contacted as part of a scam in which their number was spoofed to report it online via Action Fraud.

The Mets Cyber ​​Crime Unit began investigating iSpoof in June 2021 under the name Operation Elaborate. Created in December 2020 and has 59,000 user accounts.

Investigators infiltrated the site and began gathering information with international partners.

The website’s servers contain a treasure trove of information with 70 million rows of data. Bitcoin records were also tracked.

Because 59,000 potential suspects are too many, investigators are focusing first on UK users and those who have spent at least 100 Bitcoins to use the site.

A wave of British arrests followed, with details of other suspects being passed on to law enforcement partners in the Netherlands, Australia, France and Ireland.

Earlier this month, the website’s alleged operator was arrested in East London. He was charged with various crimes and taken into custody.

There are more than 70,000 numbers contacted through iSpoof that the Met linked to identified suspects.

We are actively contacting owners this week at a number asking them to visit our website for more information and to report all fraudulent losses online.

Eurojust Chairman Mr Ladislav Hamran said: Eurojust supports efforts by national authorities to protect citizens from online and offline threats and help ensure justice is served.

Ms Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol, said: Europol aligns the law enforcement community, enriches the intelligence picture and introduces criminal intelligence into the work in progress, targeting criminals wherever they may be. Together with our international partners, we will relentlessly work to bring criminals to justice.

City of London Police Commander Nik Adams said: As the nation’s leading force against fraud, we coordinate national efforts with other police forces and local organized crime units (ROCUs) to provide a coordinated response to support fraud. I did. The actions of the Metropolitan Police Service help make this operation a success. Our collaborative approach has supported this work, which is also supported by our work with the National Economic Crime Center (NECC) within the National Crime Agency.

Collaborative and proactive work like this to prevent fraud is critical to cracking down on criminals and preventing the innocent public from becoming the target of their hard-earned money.

William Lyne, Deputy Director of the NCA’s National Cybercrime Division, said: Fraud can have devastating effects on victims, so it is a priority for both the NCA and its police partners.

We continue to support this work. Our National Cybercrime Unit experts based in the UK and overseas provided expert technical support including server rebuilds to help identify victims and suspects.

The National Center for Economic Crime, located at NCA, is instrumental in coordinating the operational response to fraud and will assist the military in the next phase of this investigation.

+ We always encourage the public to follow the Take Five to Stop Fraud advice and if you believe you are a victim of a scam, immediately contact your bank and report the fraud at actionfraud.police.uk.

