Turkish airstrike hits 300 meters from US forces in Syria





Washington

A Turkish airstrike launched as part of Ankara’s new offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters nearly hit US forces in northeast Syria, further escalating tensions in the region, two sources told VOA.

US Central Command, which oversees the roughly 900 US troops in Syria tasked with countering the Islamic State terror group, first acknowledged the attack on Tuesday, saying no US personnel were at the base at the time. .

But a US defense official told VOA on Wednesday evening that US troops were nearby, less than 300 meters from the base, located north of the town of Hasakah.

A source close to the leadership of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, further told VOA that the base was part of a larger complex and that the US forces were in a different building which is not part of the database itself.

US military officials were hesitant to share additional details, but appeared to acknowledge the seriousness of the incident in a statement released late Wednesday.

Recent airstrikes in Syria have directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than 10,000 ISIS detainees, the press secretary said. from the Pentagon, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

Immediate de-escalation is needed in order to maintain focus on ISIS’s mission to defeat ISIS and ensure the safety and security of personnel on the ground, he added. We will continue to discuss with Turkiye and our local partners to maintain the ceasefire agreements.”

SDF officials said Tuesday’s airstrike killed two US-trained members of its counterterrorism forces.

An SDF spokesman told VOA on Wednesday that US troops had been at the base itself five days earlier, carrying out aerial surveillance of the area.

The US revelation that the Turkish airstrike directly endangered US personnel followed repeated calls by US officials for Turkey and the Syrian Kurds to stand down.

On Wednesday, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, spoke by telephone with his Turkish counterpart, stressing the need to maintain communications.

Turkey launched its latest offensive, Operation Claw-Sword, against Syrian Kurds last week, blaming them for the November 13 bombing in Istanbul that killed at least eight people and injured dozens. others.

The US-backed SDF and the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Syrian branch of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terror group, have denied responsibility.

While the US views the Kurdish-led SDF as a key ally in the fight against ISIS and as distinct from the YPG, Ankara views the SDF and YPG as one organization, arguing that many fighters belong to both groups.

“Turkey continues to face a legitimate terrorist threat, particularly in its south,” John Kirby, the National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, told reporters on Tuesday. “They certainly have the right to defend themselves and their citizens.”

But Kirby underscored Washington’s concerns that the Turkish offensive, in the long run, will do more harm than good.

“It could force a reaction from some of our SDF partners that would limit, limit their ability to continue to fight ISIS. It’s still viable as a threat,” he said.

The SDF told VOA on Wednesday that those fears were already beginning to materialize.

“Due to our forces’ preoccupation with fighting the Turkish occupation, they cannot continue their mission of pursuing ISIS cells,” SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said in a statement shared with VOA.

“Currently, we are forced to worry about dealing with Turkish aggression,” he added.

Other SDF officials speaking with VOA stressed that the change in posture should not be seen as a political decision or a cessation of anti-ISIS operations, explaining that they had no choice but to give the priority to their defense against Turkish airstrikes and a possible Turkish ground assault.

The SDF also accused Turkey of bolstering ISIS through its actions.

SDF spokesman Farhad Shami told VOA that Turkey launched five airstrikes on Wednesday against security forces guarding IS families in the al-Hol IDP camp in the northeast Syria, allowing some families to escape.

He said six individuals, including three women, had been picked up.

The SDF further accused Turkey of targeting civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals and schools, and killing at least 15 civilians since its offensive began on Saturday.

Turkey dismissed the SDF claims on Wednesday.

“It is the PKK/YPG terrorist organization that has long hampered civilian infrastructure in Syria as well as in Turkey,” officials from the Turkish Embassy in Washington told VOA in a statement, blaming Syrian Kurdish forces to target civilians themselves.

“The PKK/YPG carried out another series of cross-border rocket and mortar attacks from Syria, indiscriminately targeting schools, kindergartens and residential areas, causing civilian casualties, including teachers and students,” the Turkish officials wrote, further accusing the group of collaborating with ISIS “to stage attacks in the western Euphrates against Syrians.”

Turkey said its offensive had so far killed 184 militants, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled on Wednesday that he was preparing to step up his efforts against the Syrian Kurds.

“While we will continue our airstrikes without interruption, we will also crack down on terrorists on the ground at a time that suits us best,” Erdogan said during a speech to MPs.

“Turkey has the power to identify, catch and punish terrorists who are involved in attacks against our country and our nation, and those who help them, inside and outside our borders” , did he declare.

In his statement late Wednesday, beyond calling for immediate de-escalation, the Pentagon press secretary warned that the fighting could escalate.

“Uncoordinated military actions threaten Iraq’s sovereignty,” Ryder said. We are also concerned about reports of deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure. We condemn the loss of civilian life in Turkey and Syria as a result of these actions.

Mutlu Civiroglu, Patsy Widakuswara and VOA Turkish Service contributed to this report.

