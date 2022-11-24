Ukraine and Hong Kong Plans Increase UK Immigration to 504,000 | immigration and asylum





Net immigration to the UK reached a record level of 504,000 after the government’s planned arrival of Ukrainians and Hong Kongers and a surge in international student numbers.

Asylum applications are at their highest in 32 years, but official government data shows nearly 100,000 people are waiting six months or more for their first claims to be processed.

Number 10 indicated on Thursday that it was examining options to reduce the number of international students. “We are considering all options to ensure that the immigration system is provided and includes the issue of student dependents and lower level degrees,” spokesman Rishi Sunaks said.

The number of net new migrants announced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) increased by 331,000 in one year, at least 400,000 more than Home Secretary Suela Braberman’s target.

She promised in September that she would try to reduce the overall migration to tens of thousands previously promised by David Cameron and Theresa May but never achieved.

Commenting on this figure, Braverman said he had continued to work to reduce immigration but had not reiterated his goal of reducing immigration to tens of thousands.

“The public rightly expects us to control our borders and we continue to work to reduce displacement over time in line with our proclamation promises,” she said. This level of migration has put pressure on accommodation and housing, health, education and other public services. We must ensure a sustainable, balanced and controlled approach, which is why we continue to review our immigration policy.

My priority is to combat the increase in dangerous and illegal crossings and prevent abuse of our system. It is important to restore public trust and regain control of our borders.

Downing Street said Sunak wants to lower overall immigration levels.

It is estimated that around 504,000 more people moved to the UK in the 12 months to June 2022 than left the country, up from 173,000 by June 2021. The total is well above the 224,000 the Budget Office projected for next year. Liability (OBR).

The increase was driven by an increase in visas for foreigners to live, study and work in the UK, exceeding 1 million for the first time by June of this year.

A total of 1.1 million people are likely to have migrated to the UK by June of this year, the vast majority of which is 704,000 from outside the EU. In contrast, an estimated 560,000 people have left the UK in the same period, of which nearly half – 275,000 – are returning to the EU.

Students, at 277,000, made up the largest percentage of immigrants, nearly doubling the 143,000 who came to the UK by June 2021. One factor is that overseas students are returning to their courses in the UK after studying remotely, ONS said.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Humanitarian and other family visas accounted for the second largest percentage of migrants at the end of June 2022, at 39% or 276,000. This includes 89,000 Ukrainians, 76,000 from Hong Kong and 21,000 Afghans or British nationals returning from Afghanistan.

ONS said the UK was living in a unique period of post-COVID-19 travel recovery. Statistics also show the number of asylum seekers at 72,027, the highest in nearly 20 years.

The backlog for asylum decisions now stands at 143,377, with nearly 98,000 waiting six months or more, according to Home Office data. According to statistics, 41% of asylum applications come from people who have traveled to the UK in small boats.

Refugee Commission Chairman Enver Solomon said: Waited over 6 months…

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the figures show serious problems and Conservative mismanagement of the immigration and asylum system.

She said she had failed to bring down the criminal gang despite promises to stop dangerous strait crossings, and asylum decision-making had crumbled as only 2% of those arriving by small boat over the past year had their cases decided.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/24/uk-net-migration-figures-record-ons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos