Top Gear Experiments British National Racing Needs to Embrace





“The simple truth is that no matter how talented you are, hacking is almost impossible without the right connections and a ton of cash. Paddy McGuinness’ introduction on the latest episode of Top Gear highlighted a simple truth about motorsports.

A popular BBC program has previously used domestic races as its playground (see Autosport’s Finishing Straight on 14 July), but last Sunday featured two drivers and two mechanics without the means to reach the peak in a typically British race. I took it and did something different. And throws them into the deep. In essence, they try to prove that talent exists in all walks of life, even if they don’t have the money to realize their ambitions.

The lucky four were selected from over 800 applicants to pass the pace including racing/working a Mazda MX-5 in the British Racing & Sports Car Clubs Supercup category at Cadwell Park over an eight-week period. A visit to the McLaren Technical Center (cameo appearance by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris) to compete against the McLaren 570S GT4 in the GT Cup at Donington Park.

It was a tremendous experience that drivers Louis Smithen and Ollie Hall, as well as mechanics Callum and Lillie, not only survived but thrived, not to mention the increased performance.

Actually they’ve been through it all [Smithen and Hall] It wasn’t just cycling, it was actually mixing it up and beating some of the guys who had been racing it for years, said British GT driver Martin Plowman.

Smithen in particular was very impressed. The 19-year-old from Croydon had previously only participated in arriving and driving rental carts after saving his money by working as a ramp agent at Heathrow Airport. Despite his lack of experience, his abilities were evident and highlighted his untapped talents.

Halls’ father, Nigel, summed it up best when he said: The opportunity he had here is unattainable to a worker who can’t afford to race a McLaren and can’t afford to sit in a McLaren!

The chance to race a McLaren GT4 isn’t available at most national races, but most importantly, it’s valid. On these pages, the words low price and low budget are used several times to describe a new series that aims to bring fresh blood to the sport. Many of them have proven successful and undoubtedly serve their purpose, but even entry-level circuit racing is out of reach for many youngsters as licenses, equipment, cars and parts require thousands of pounds to get to the grid.

This writer will never pretend to come from a less fortunate background, but there is no doubt that without my role at Autosport, entering the racing grid on my own would have been nearly impossible. With little disposable income, and less willingness to pay for living expenses, the poorest are only hit the hardest.

Ollie Hall and Louis Smithen shared driving duties in the GT Cup.

Photo: Jacob Every

So what is the answer to attracting more young people from low-income backgrounds to racing? For example, motorsport is not inherently accessible to everyone in the same way football is. However, more initiatives can be created to help people from minorities or from less privileged backgrounds.

It’s already started at the top with the 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamiltons Mission 44 programme, which aims to increase diversity in F1 and the wider world of motorsport. Also, the Girls on Track initiative between the FIA ​​and Motorsport UK aims to get young girls involved in racing with the goal of ultimately putting women at the pinnacle of the sport.

I think there are opportunities out there, but since I come from a disadvantaged background, I have to work extremely hard and break down those barriers.” Martin Plowman

But we need more of these ideas from the Championship and teams in England, with Paddock’s work underscoring that it’s possible. I hope it inspires those who may find motorsport inaccessible or elitist, and while that may be true, I think there are ways and means to get into the sport if you want enough of it, says Plowman.

I think there are opportunities out there, but since I come from a less fortunate background, I have to work extremely hard and break down those barriers. For me and Paddock, we want to be a team that gives young men and women the opportunity to participate in sports.

After filming stopped in October, mechanic Callum was hired as a tire technician at Paddock, and Plowman contacted Lewis’ father, Anthony Hamilton, about integrating Smithen into the Mission 44 program.

More needs to be done with more investment and opportunities for the young people who are ultimately the future of sport. The decline in the number of license holders to race and the aging population of public officials are signs of just how fragile the future of motorsport could be unless more is done.

But as McGuinness said at the end of the Top Gear program, all talented people need is an opportunity.”

More must be done to support people from minorities or disadvantaged backgrounds.

Photo: Jacob Every

