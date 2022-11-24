Threats to UK financial services watchdogs off the table | regulator





The British government has withdrawn plans to introduce sweeping powers that would allow ministers to override regulators, including the Bank of England, after multiple warnings that such a move would harm Britain’s global reputation.

The Treasury Department confirmed on Wednesday evening that it would not proceed with the current intervening mandate, noting that the government is working towards the independence of city oversight bodies, including the Financial Conduct Authority.

This power would have given the government the power to make, amend or revoke rules on matters that the Minister considered to be of significant public interest.

Opposition MPs and senior officials, including the Bank of England, warned that the move would threaten Britain’s and its regulators’ independence and international reputation.

Concerns intensified after the government’s mini-budget, which shook international investor confidence and sent the pound and British bonds to record lows.

“With further consultations, we are of the view that the existing provisions of the Act are sufficient for now and allow us to capture the already Brexit opportunity by tailoring financial services regulation to the UK market to strengthen our competitiveness,” said Andrew Griffith. said the minister. in a statement on Wednesday.

He added: We have always strived to find the right balance between increased accountability to regulators, clear accountability, adequate democratic input and transparent oversight. We are committed to maintaining operational independence from financial services regulators.

Intervention powers were to be introduced through amendments to the broader Financial Services and Markets Act. The bill aims to overhaul municipal regulations originally inherited from the EU.

After Liz Truss resigned as prime minister, the Treasury Department announced last month that it was delaying the amendments to allow the new government under Rishi Sunak to carefully consider the details.

A recent announcement by the Treasury Department suggests the government has given in to domestic and foreign pressure for an amendment.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sunak first offered the powers during his tenure as prime minister. The plan was later adopted by Truss and her Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, causing further tension between the government and officials at the Bank of England, who were already being criticized for failing to contain British inflation.

Commenting on the U-turn, Shadow City Minister Tulip Siddiq said: The Conservative Party has done enormous damage to Britain’s international reputation over the past 12 years, as well as over the past 12 weeks. What we need now is a serious growth plan that prioritizes the recovery of financial confidence and working people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/23/threat-to-uk-financial-services-watchdogs-of-the-table The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos