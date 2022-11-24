Net migration to the UK hits record high





According to ONS figures, 1.1 million people will be living in the UK by June 2022, an increase of 435,000 over the previous year. According to separate Home Office figures, the number of people granted residence permits by September this year had risen to 1.4 million.

This surge was mainly driven by non-EU nationals, who accounted for 704,000 people, or 66% of the total, by June 2022, an increase of 379,000 over the previous year. EU immigration has remained stable at around 224,000, or 21% of the total.

Students account for the most

The largest proportion was 277,000 students, almost double the 143,000 who came to the UK by June 2021.

ONS suggested this could be due to students returning to UK courses after studying remotely abroad during the pandemic.

It also said the increase may have been fueled by a new postgraduate visa pathway that encourages more students to come to the UK because of the opportunity to work for up to three years after completing their studies.

Humanitarian and other family visas accounted for the second largest share of immigrants at the end of June 2022, at 39 per cent or 276,000, a three-fold increase from 91,000 the previous year. This included 89,000 Ukrainians, 76,000 Hong Kongers and 21,000 Afghans or British nationals returning from Afghanistan.

By the end of September 2022, the number of asylum applications had reached 72,027, a 20-year high, according to separate Home Office data released Thursday. This is double the 2019 figure.

Asylum was granted in 77% of determined cases, rising to 98% for those from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Syria.

The backlog of cases awaiting initial decisions has now increased from 122,000 in June 2022 to 143,000 in September.

