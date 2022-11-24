Beating England would speed up football in the United States





AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — United States men’s national team midfielder Tyler Adams says beating England on Friday at the World Cup would “accelerate” the impact his team can have on the sports in the United States.

The two teams will face off in the second match for the two teams in Group B. England lead the group with three points after their 6-2 hammering against Iran, while the USMNT were forced to stand settle for a disappointing draw against Wales.

But a result against England will put the Americans in good shape to qualify for the round of 16, and is sure to generate increased enthusiasm and interest at home.

“I think this is obviously a huge opportunity to accelerate the impact that we can have,” Adams said. “These are the games where [it’s a] high pressure, prime time to get on the court against some of these guys. We respect them, probably mutual respect between the two teams, and when you get a result in a game like this people start to respect the Americans a little more.”

Adams also added that he would not be impressed with the opportunity, given that he already plays against many English players in the Premier League.

“I wouldn’t say there are a lot of things that intimidate me other than spiders,” he said.

The idea is that England should have more possession against the United States than Wales.

But manager Gregg Berhalter insisted the Americans will continue to try to impose their aggressive style on the Three Lions.

“We have been working for three and a half years on our style of play and how we want to behave on the pitch,” he said.

“So it won’t be any different against England. We think there are areas we can exploit and we’re going to want to hurt them. We’re going to prepare. We know they’re a very good team. .

“We know they have threats. We know we will have to be careful with their threats. But we want to play our game.”

Berhalter added that the USMNT will need to be more precise in transition moments, an area where it did not do enough to punish Wales on Monday.

“There were opportunities that we just didn’t take advantage of,” he said. “It’s something we identified yesterday in the post-match meeting, and we have to do better, especially those times when the opponent pushes you back a bit, which can happen in the game.

“We want to have a high posture, we want to be pressing, but there are going to be times when we are lower on the pitch and we need to be able to take advantage of the space behind the defense and we haven’t done that effectively against Wales.”

It has been said that the United States are eyeing a ‘golden generation’ of players given that 10 of the 11 starters against Wales play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

But Berhalter warned that such talk is premature.

“We haven’t accomplished anything as a band on the world stage,” he said. “When you speak, you know, England comes fourth [at the 2018 World Cup] then comes second [at the Euro 2020], there are tangible things you can say, “OK, this band has achieved something”, and we’re just not there yet. We need to use this World Cup to establish ourselves and then hopefully move on to the next World Cup and do the same.

“But I think we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves trying to call our team that, and that’s yet to be determined.”

Berhalter added that Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie, who were both substituted against Wales and appeared to be hobbling a bit, are available for selection against England.

“They’re both fine,” he said.

