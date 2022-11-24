British single parents starving due to skyrocketing food costs, which one? discover | UK cost of living crisis





Nearly a third of single parents have resorted to skipping meals to make ends meet as food costs rise, according to a study that revealed the household types hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Three out of 10 single-parent households said they missed meals because of skyrocketing food prices. This compares with 1 in 7 parents being married, which is a consumer group, with an overall figure of 14% in the poll.

Our research shows that families across the UK are struggling with the rising cost of living and single parents are the most likely to skip meals or turn to food banks to make ends meet.

which? wants supermarkets to be able to easily compare prices and to have a wide range of affordable foods. As food prices continue to rise, it’s important that everyone has access to healthy, affordable food for themselves and their families, Concha said.

According to the most recent official data, food price inflation hit 16.4% in October, the highest level since 1977, as prices of key commodities such as milk, butter, cheese, pasta and eggs rose significantly. Which one out of 10 single parents is? They have used food banks in the past 2 months and the overall figure is 3%.

which? Households said they were hit hard as inflation rates differed, and single parents and pensioners spend 30 per cent more of their budgets on food, energy and fuel. For couples with children, this drops to about a quarter. But all households are spending significantly more of their income on necessities than they did a year ago.

Another worrying sign was that nearly a fifth of single-parent households and one in seven couples with children said they failed to pay important bills like mortgages or rent in September and October. The average non-payment rate was 8%.

A woman in her early 40s told researchers that she could barely feed her children for weeks because of bills. Another person added: I don’t eat properly, so I have enough money to feed and clothe my kids and put them on my electric meter.

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Paul, an unpaid caregiver for his disabled son, added that he used to come home with four or five shopping bags, but now he has three. Even with special offers, you are paying the same price for less products. Meat is very expensive now. I sometimes don’t eat because I prioritize food for my son. I lost a lot of weight since April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/24/uk-single-parents-skipping-meals-due-to-food-price-inflation-which-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos