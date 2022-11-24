The United States can still become a fascist country: Frances Fox Pivens at midterm post-mortem | american politics





Frances Fox Piven has a warning for America. Don’t get too relaxed, there could be worse to come.

I don’t think this fight for basic democracy is over, by any means, she said. The United States was on the way to becoming a fascist country and it can still become a fascist country.

The revered sociologist and proven activist, an inspirational figure for those on the left, a bogeyman for the hard right shares with the Guardian her post-mortem of the 2022 midterm elections and Donald Trump’s announcement of a presidential election by 2024. While many observers breathed a sigh of relief at the rout of extreme Trump-endorsed election deniers and his seemingly deflated campaign launch, Piven has a darker analysis.

All the major elements are now in place, she said, for America to turn over to the dark side. There’s the mad crowd, Maga; an elite that is unaware of what is needed for political stability; and a grab and run mentality that is very strong, very dangerous. I was very afraid of what would happen in the election, and it could still happen.

For Piven to warn of a false sense of security following the midterm exams would come as no surprise to his many students and admirers. The co-author, with her late husband Richard Cloward, of the progressive bible, Poor Peoples Movements: Why They Succeed, How They Fail, has been ringing alarm bells for decades.

She raised red flags about the vulnerabilities of the country’s democracy, the inequalities entrenched in its electoral and judicial systems, and how poor Americans, especially those of color, are forced to resort to defiance and disruption to make their voices heard. their voice. Now that Republicans have taken the House of Representatives, she foresees tough times ahead.

There’s going to be a lot of revenge politics, a lot of trying to get back at Joe Biden, silly stuff. And that’s going to piss off a lot of people. The Maga Mafia is not the majority of the American population by any stretch of the imagination, but the Fascist Mafia need not be the majority to set in motion the kinds of policies that crush democracy.

To say that Piven arrived at such a perspective through years of experience as a sociologist and anti-poverty fighter would be an understatement. She recently turned 90 and her earliest political memories date back to the 1930s.

His first dates from 1939. It was caused by the Russo-Finnish war which, although thousands of kilometers away, spread through the streets of his neighborhood. She was raised in the New York borough of Queens by Jewish immigrant parents from Uzliany, in present-day Belarus.

I was seven years old, so perfectly equipped to have a position on this issue, she recalls. Taught by my father, I took the side of the Russians and fought with all the children in the neighborhood.

His next vivid memory is of the death of Franklin Roosevelt in April 1945. When FDR died, the whole street was stripped bare, almost sobbing. And these were people who didn’t talk much about politics, immigrants whose perspective was very narrow, who were on their own for another day, another week.

Piven said she thought a lot about this communal mourning for FDR in the aftermath of the midterm elections with all their discord and resentment. The thing about FDR was way bigger than partisan politics, anywhere, she said.

This shared grief over FDR’s death seems a world apart from the acrimony of today’s politics, especially after Trump’s declaration that he is running for the White House again. She spoke about the performative politics of past presidents and how it incorporates what she called the human capacity for cruelty.

Asked to cite an example of such cruelty, Piven pointed to last month’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This crazy man broke into the Pelosi house and attacked an 82-year-old man with a hammer, cracked his skull. And there were actually politicians who were talking to a mass audience and laughing about it.

As thinking people, we don’t pay enough attention to the human craving for cruelty. We are at a point in American politics where these aspects of our nature are emphasized; Trump has been doing this for a very long time, and we have to stop him or he will continue to grow.

What sets Piven apart is not just his sharp dissection of how American society fails its poor citizens, but also his determination to do something about it through activism. Along with Cloward, who died in 2001, she led rent strikes on New York’s Lower East Side through a group known as Mobilization for Youth, which she joined in 1962 and became a prototype of Lyndon Johnson’s war on poverty.

More recently, in 2014, she helped bring about the progressive training program for movement organizers, Momentum. This in turn has seeded powerful grassroots networks such as the climate crisis disrupts Sunrise movement.

Piven scaled the side of Columbia University’s math building to join student protesters in 1968. Photograph: Society for US Intellectual History

The length to which she was groomed to go in her own activism is captured in a 1968 photograph. It shows Piven expanding the side of Columbia University’s math building in order to join the student protesters occupying the premises.

I was a fairly new assistant professor at the school of social work, she explained. A problem was bubbling among students and young faculty over Columbia’s immoral and harmful policies regarding the Vietnam War and its involvement in research for the Department of Defense.

So she climbed to join the occupation. Never mind that in a few weeks, she faced a crucial faculty vote on whether or not she would get tenure.

The photo was published by Life Magazine and soon after, despite her troubles, she was granted tenure. Being Frances Piven, however, she soon left Ivy League University and transferred to Boston University and then to the City University of New York Graduate Center, where she remains a distinguished professor emeritus.

That penchant for restlessness she calls the power of dissensus versus consensus still burns strongly within her. In her academic writing, as in her organization on the ground, she sees the politics of the movement and the search for change through the ballot box as essential partners.

I don’t think large-scale progress has ever been made in the United States without the kind of trouble and disruption a movement can cause by encouraging large numbers of people to refuse to cooperate, she said. . But movements need the protection of electoral allies, they need legislative leadership.

She sees this dual model apply to today’s struggle to deal with global warming. Action against the climate crisis must defeat the fossil fuel industry which, in turn, is closely tied to many politicians. You have to break that down, and I think the only way in American history to defeat that kind of power is to just shut things down.

Her advocacy of such acts of defiance has made her a popular hate figure for the far right. Security guards were posted outside her university office after demagogue broadcaster Glenn Beck posted a photoshopped image of her with her hair on fire on the front page of her TheBlaze website.

Beck blamed everything on Richard and me, she recalled. Are you kidding! I wish I could claim this credit.

It has been a long and rich life of thought and political action. I ask him to step back a little, to watch the big sweep. What does America look like today seen through the prism of his years?

It’s a very strange time in history, she said. It’s not just the weirdness of our politics, its global warming, rising seas. I just got another booster shot. It’s very weird, I don’t make predictions.

It looked like his answer was over. But after a break, she started again.

I think the only way to live is to live in politics. For me, it’s an almost transformative experience to be part of the local struggle. Even a dangerous struggle. You make friends who never leave. You see people in their nobility, and you also find your own nobility. I wouldn’t trade my life for anything.

This article was last modified on November 24, 2022. It was 1968, not 1967, when Piven scaled Columbia University’s math building to join student protesters occupying the premises.

